DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News





BOSTON (AP) DirecTV plans to drop One America News Network, dramatically reducing the reach of the right-wing TV station friends of Donald Trump and widely criticized for spreading misinformation, including the former president’s false claim that which he won the 2020 elections.

The satellite TV provider said Saturday it had notified OAN owner Herring Networks. Inc., that it will no longer broadcast its two channels when their contract expires. The other, AWA, is a lifestyle channel. The decision is believed to remove OAN from millions of homes.

We have advised Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not expect to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires, a DirecTV spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The spokesperson did not say when the contract expired, but Bloomberg News, which first reported the development on Friday, said it expired in early April.

San Diego-based Herring Networks did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Bloomberg said DirecTV is OAN’s largest distributor. On its website, Herring says OAN is carried by Verizon FiOS and several smaller TV providers. It can also be streamed online. Major cable companies, including Comcast and Charter, do not offer OAN.

AT&T has a 70% stake in DirecTV, which has carried OAN since April 2017 after AT&T settled a lawsuit asking it to carry the channels. Herring Networks had claimed AT&T reneged on a deal to carry OAN on DirecTV, which it acquired in 2015.

OAN became a darling of Trump during his presidency and continued to report his claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him, a claim directly contradicted by facts and exhaustive reporting. He carried Trump live in post-presidency appearances, his reporters refusing to challenge his counterfactual claims.

Dominion Voting Systems sued OAN and other right-wing broadcasters in August, claiming they harmed the operations of the voting tech company by trumpeting lies spread by Trump supporters that he was complicit in a conspiracy to election rigging.

DirecTV does not provide a breakdown of its subscribers, but AT&T reported that in the second quarter of 2021 it had a total of 15.4 million premium pay TV subscribers, including DirecTV, AT&T wireline video U- pays and the AT&T TV online service.

The pay TV market has been steadily shrinking as more and more people are abandoning it for streaming services.

