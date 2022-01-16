Former President Donald Trump claims 2020 election was stolen at first rally in Arizona





Former President Donald Trump held his first New Year’s political rally in Arizona on Friday, continuing to insist he won the 2020 election without evidence.

At the big rally in Florence, Arizona, Trump again claimed he had in fact won the state in 2020, although he lost to Joe Biden 49.4% to 49.1%. Trump won the state hands down in 2016 over Hillary Clinton by more than 4 percentage points.

“I love Arizona. We had a terrific win in Arizona and I just want to wish everyone a happy new year. We’re going to have, I think, a great year,” Trump said shortly. after taking the stage to cheers.

“Last year we had a rigged election and the proof is everywhere, he continued. We have a lot of proof and they know it’s proof. They always talk about the Big Lie – they are the Big Lie.

“The Big Lie is a lot of bull****, it is what it is,” he said to more cheers.

The ex-presidents’ claims came a day after officials in Arizona’s second-largest county concluded that none of the 151 cases they reviewed were worth charging.

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by supporters during his rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival site in Florence, Arizona on January 15, 2022.AFP via Getty Images

Although the PCAO investigation has documented instances of these voters knowingly submitting more than one ballot, there is little or no evidence that they acted knowing that their actions would or could result in multiple ballots being counted. votes, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a statement on Friday. What our investigation revealed was the genuine confusion surrounding the electoral process, particularly with respect to absentee and provisional ballots, and the real fear, for various reasons, that their initial vote would not count.

Fewer than 200 cases of potential fraud in Arizona had been identified until last week, when election officials in Maricopa County – the state’s largest – said they uncovered 38, according to an Associated Press investigation. potential cases of voter fraud during a comprehensive review of 2.1 million ballots. These cases were sent to the state attorney general’s office for review.

Trump also mentioned the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters, who he said were being persecuted for expressing their First Amendment rights when they halted Congressional certification of electoral votes that would officially make Biden president.

Former President Donald Trump points to the audience during his speech at a rally on the grounds of the Canyon Moon Ranch festival January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. Getty Images

“On top of all this people are being persecuted for using free speech to talk about corrupt elections, but more and more information is coming out and it is coming out much worse than anyone ever imagined.

He said, it would be a lot easier for me to just go out and enjoy my life and say ‘you know what? we did well. You know, I raced twice and I won twice and we did better the second time, he said.

Earlier in the week, Trump abruptly ended an interview with National Public Radio after the outlet pressed him over his repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through voter fraud.

At the rally in the desert, he lent his support to GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who pushed Trump’s stolen election narrative and threatened to throw the state’s top election official in jail.

Former President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a rally on the grounds of the Canyon Moon Ranch festival January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. Getty Images

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, a vocal Trump supporter and 2020 election results denier, also took to the stage. Gosar was censured by House Dems and removed from committee duty in November after he tweeted a video posing as an anime character murdering progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/16/ex-president-donald-trump-claims-2020-election-was-stolen-at-first-rally-in-arizona/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos