January 16 will be celebrated as ‘National Startup Day’: PM Modi





India will mark January 16 as “National Startup Day”, the prime minister announced on Saturday. “In order for the culture of start-ups to reach the most remote regions of the country, it has been decided to celebrate January 16 as the “National Start-up Day”, the Prime Minister said while addressing the start-ups. ups across the country. The Prime Minister said that 2022 has brought more new opportunities for India’s start-up sector and the organization of Start-Up India Innovation Week is also significant in India’s 75th year of independence. “In this decade, government decisions for innovation, entrepreneurship and the startup ecosystem have three major aspects. First, entrepreneurship – to free it from beaucratic silos. Second, innovation – the institutional mechanism should be developed. Third, Handholding young innovators.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with more than 150 startups on January 15 to boost the startup ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. Startups from various industries including agriculture, healthcare, business systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment, and more. are part of this interaction. The PMO said in a statement that more than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes such as Growing from Roots; Push DNA; From local to global; future technology; Build manufacturing and sustainability champions. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, “Celebrating the Innovation Ecosystem”, is organized by DPIIT, Ministry of Trade and Industry, from January 10 to 16, 2022. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

