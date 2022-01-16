Trump calls president a disaster, calls Jan. 6 arrestees political prisoners





FLORENCE, AZ Much like the performers who appear on Country Thunder, the site of former President Donald Trump’s Saturday night speech was filled with fan favorites.

A rigged election, the fake big lie and corrupt media. Acclaimed by thousands, it was the former president’s second visit to Arizona since his defeat by President Joe Biden. Biden won Arizona. Trump always says the election was stolen.

“We had a tremendous victory in Arizona and it was taken away,” Trump said.

When Mr. Trump visited Phoenix over the summer, he championed the Cyber ​​Ninja Audit. This audit concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud. In fact, only 37 of the more than 2 million ballots cast in Maricopa County were potentially illegal. Another 50 ballots were counted twice.

When he wasn’t talking about stolen elections, the former president attacked President Biden on a host of issues.

Like President Biden’s COVID-19 response, not enough tests and warrants that don’t survive legal challenges, “they declared the warrants largely unconstitutional and besides we put those justices there for a reason,” said Mr Trump.

Trump criticized Biden’s handling of troop withdrawals from Afghanistan, the border and inflation. “Inflation is the worst it’s seen in 40 years. Gas prices are 50% higher and grocery store shelves, department store shelves are empty.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation in the Phoenix metro area jumped nearly 10% last year. It costs most people almost $5,000 more to pay for things like food, gas and housing in 2022 than in 2021.

“They never talk about the crowd.” For the first time, the former president spoke about the events of January 6. “They only talk about people who have been to the Capitol. They never talk about that crowd. I believe it was the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken to before,” Trump said.

He defended the protesters, insisting that many of those arrested are political prisoners. “January 6 has become the Democrats’ excuse for an unprecedented assault on civil rights and liberties. An appalling persecution of political prisoners.”

Through it all, the former president wove his familiar story that the election was stolen from him. Praising Republican members of the Arizona legislature who want to decertify the 2020 election results. One thing Mr. Trump didn’t say, he didn’t say he was running for president in 2024. That will have to wait.

