Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails frontline and healthcare workers, scientists as Indias Covid-19 vaccination campaign ends one year | India News





New Delhi: As India wrapped up a year of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday, January 16, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted everyone associated with him in a series of tweets. Taking this to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has saved lives and therefore protected livelihoods. Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has saved lives and therefore protected livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 The Prime Minister hailed the efforts of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers during these difficult times and called them exceptional. At the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses and caregivers is exceptional. When we see glimpses of vaccinated people in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, Prime Minister Modi said in the tweet. India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science-based. We are also strengthening health infrastructure to provide our fellow citizens with adequate care. Let’s continue to follow all protocols related to COVID-19 and overcome the pandemic. #1YearOfVaccineDrive Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 Moreover, BJP Chairman JP Nadda said the task of stinging the country’s huge population seemed impossible but was made possible under the “stellar leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over 92% of the population that received the first dose. He tweeted: ”India has so far administered 156 crore vaccine doses, of which 99 crore doses have been administered in rural India. 70% of our adult population is fully immunized. Over 3 million children have received their first dose since the program began. India has led the fight against COVID-19.” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called India’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign “the most successful in the world”. The Union Health Minister also sent his greetings to health workers, scientists and citizens as the country completed a year of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: “Today the biggest vaccination campaign in the world comes to an end in one year. Started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with everyone’s efforts, it is today the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. Congratulations to all healthcare workers, scientists and compatriots.” #1YearOfVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/IvoX3Z9Nso Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 16, 2022 Notably, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage against COVID-19 topped 156.76 crores within a year. It is interesting to look at the country’s vaccination journey. India started its nationwide COVID vaccination campaign on January 16, 2021. Starting initially with the inoculation of healthcare workers with vaccines, it was later extended to frontline workers, followed by people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. Later, it was also extended to everyone over 45, then to those over 18. The vaccination campaign for people aged 15 to 18 started on January 3, 2022 and to administer the precautionary doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and more than sixty people, it then started on January 10. January of this year. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, according to provisional reports up to 7am Sunday. In the past 24 hours, more than 66 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered. (With ANI inputs) Live

