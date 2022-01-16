‘We’re not going to put up with it anymore’: Trump borrows from glam metal in provocative remarks on Copper State





Former President Donald Trump has quoted a glam metal anthem to express his displeasure with his successor’s decision-making.

Standing in front of a friendly crowd in Florence, Arizona, the former president struck a defiant tone, driving the crowd up as he expressed his refusal to capitulate to the Biden administration “wreaking havoc on our economy, going term-crazed and leading neighborhoods … flouting all over this country.”

“What they’re doing is unbelievable: they’ve taken away their dignity, they’ve taken away their freedoms, and I’m saying enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it anymore,” he said, quoting a Twisted Sister song to roaring public approval on Saturday night.

GOP ARIZONA GOVERNOR CANDIDATE QUITS HOURS BEFORE TRUMP RALLY WITH APPROVED RIVAL

Trump warned of “corrupt, power-hungry lunatics” in the Democratic Party who “put corporate profits ahead of the rights of the American people” by implementing vaccination mandates, lining the pockets of pharmaceutical leaders in the process. detriment to the health and safety of people in the United States.

“We’re done with the mandates. … The mandates are a disaster for a country,” he said, arguing that the vaccine requirements are “absolutely decimating our economy.”

Trump also criticized the conditions in the January 6 prisoner cells as “an unprecedented attack on American civil rights and liberties”, arguing that the accused rioters are being persecuted too zealously as “political prisoners”. .

“Prisons are filthy, disgusting, and even cited by the courts for being so awful. … The showers are disgusting. The bathrooms are awful and people are forced to live like that,” he said. . noted. “Let them use their lawyers. Let them go out and defend themselves, and if we think they are innocent, we should help them defend themselves.”

The former president made several references to the Capitol Hill riot, particularly targeting the “unselected committee of political hacks” investigating the incident as part of the Jan. 6 commission.

“They’re Democrat hacks, and they’re vicious, and every one of them voted to impeach me, every one of them. … It’s a shame! It’s a shame for our country, what’s going on , and that takes away the meaning of the word,” he said, noting that Republican Rep. Liz Cheney “is now polling 16%” and Rep. Adam Kinzinger “a crier,” both of whom voted in favor of the Trump’s second impeachment, are also members of the select committee.

Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “Stalinist show trial” for his words and actions leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, though he was acquitted in the Senate. The former president has since rejoiced every time one of the Republicans who backed the impeachment effort announces his retirement from politics.

“We just lost Katko too. He’s gone now too,” he said of Syracuse-area Republican Rep. John Katko, while applauding Kinzinger’s announcement that he would be stepping down from the House after Illinois released a post-census map unfavorable to its re-election prospects. . “They’re falling fast and furious. Those who voted for impeachment, we’re getting rid of fast.”

So far, six Republicans and 18 Democrats have announced their retirement from the House in a medium-term political climate that should be very supportive of the GOP.

Trump had previously been impeached in 2019 on two Ukraine-related charges, with only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney, backing the effort. Despite the bipartisan push, efforts to impeach him fell far short of the required threshold and he was acquitted.

