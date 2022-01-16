Politics
Downing Street parties: Boris Johnson faces new calls to quit over partygate as reports claim ‘massive cleanup’ of No 10 squad | Political news
A sixth Tory MP is calling on the Prime Minister to resign from the ever-growing list of so-called lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, as Boris Johnson reportedly prepares to retaliate by ousting members of his inner circle.
Tim Loughton, former Children’s Minister and MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said Mr Johnson’s position had become ‘untenable’ and his resignation would be ‘the only way to end this whole unfortunate episode’.
What parties would have taken place in Whitehall and Downing Street during the lockdown?
“Obfuscation, prevarication and evasion”
Apologizing for the “great hurt” caused to his constituents by the claims, Mr Loughton wrote in a Facebook post: “Frankly, the issue for me is not how many sausage rolls or glasses of prosecco the prime minister actually consumed.
“The reason for my conclusion in asking him to stand down is the way he has handled the growing revelations over the past few weeks.
“Obfuscation, prevarication and evasion were the order of the day when clarity, honesty and contrition were what was needed and what the British people deserve.”
Mr Loughton said if Mr Johnson does not step down in the ‘coming days’ he knows ‘what I have to do’ – an indication he may be ready to submit a letter of no confidence to the Prime Minister to Sir Graham Brady, the president. of the Committee of Deputies of 1922.
Andrew Bridgen, William Wragg, Douglas Ross, Caroline Nokes and Sir Roger Gale are among other Tory MPs who have publicly called on the Prime Minister to step down.
I have sadly come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable, that his resignation is the only way to end this whole unfortunate episode and I am working with colleagues to impress that view on Number 10.https://t.co/HhjiUHVpPW
— MP Tim Loughton (@timloughton) January 15, 2022
Only a handful of Tory MPs have publicly said they submitted letters to the 1922 Committee, but according to the Telegraph sources have estimated around 20 may have been handed in – although that is well below the 54 needed to trigger a vote At the direction.
What Could Sue Gray’s Investigation of the No. 10 Parties Mean and Who Decides What Happens Next?
“Mass elimination” to save his own skin
Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reported that Mr Johnson was planning a ‘massive cleanup’ of his top team as he sought to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the partygate scandal.
Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary who sent an email urging staff to ‘bring your own booze’ into the garden of Number 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown, and his deputy Stuart Glassborow are likely to be expelled, according to the newspaper.
The position of Downing Street chief of staff Dan Rosenfield could also be at risk, but Number 10 officials refused to be drawn in by reports of a staff reshuffle when it came to them.
The Sunday Times also reported that Mr Johnson would seek to put himself forward and salvage his position by making a series of ‘populist’ announcements in the coming weeks.
It will focus on reducing the NHS backlog, tackling small boat crossings in the Channel, freezing BBC license fees for two years and introducing an ‘alcohol ban’ in Downing Street, the newspaper said.
PM’s wife ‘regrets momentary lapse in judgement’
The spotlight also turned to Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie, who was pictured in The Sunday Telegraph hugging a friend at a social event in London in September 2020.
At the time, government guidelines called on people to ‘stay two meters away from people you don’t live with whenever possible’, or one meter away if you took the extra precaution of meeting outside .
The rule of six was in place when the image was taken, which the newspaper said was September 17.
A spokeswoman said: “Ms Johnson was one of a group of six who sat outside to celebrate a friend’s engagement.
“Ms. Johnson regrets the momentary lapse in judgment in briefly hugging her friend for a photo.”
Analysis: Boris Johnson skates on thin ice but Tories not ready to give up proven election winner
The latest Opinium poll puts Labor at 41% of the vote, the Conservatives at 31%.
Starmer: PM can no longer do basic homework
Mr Johnson’s approval rating has fallen to -42% – a drop of almost 20 points in a week – and nearly two-thirds of those polled think he should step down, the polling firm said.
Follow the Daily podcast on apple podcast, google podcast, Spotify, Loud speaker
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised he will lead a government with “integrity” and can “restore confidence” if he wins the next election.
Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Sir Keir said: “The actions of the Prime Minister and his failure to take responsibility means he can no longer carry out his basic duties.
“In the public interest, he should resign.”
