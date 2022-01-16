Politics
See the two Indonesian warships that will be sold by Jokowi and his successors
The Indonesian government plans to sell state-owned assets, in the form of two Indonesian Navy (TNI) warships. The request was submitted by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to the House of Representatives aka DPR RI in the form of a letter.
Also, the letter was read by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Muhaimin Iskandar during the opening plenary meeting of the third session of the 2021-2022 sessional year on Tuesday (11/1) . The two vessels are KRI Teluk Mandar 514 and KRI Teluk Penyu 513, manufactured in South Korea (South Korea).
“Letter Number R52 Pres 10 2021, dated October 29, 2021, regarding the request for approval of the sale of state-owned assets in the form of Vessel X KRI Teluk Mandar 514 and Vessel KRI Teluk Turtle 513 to the Ministry of Defense,” Muhaimin was quoted by the Defense Ministry as saying. Youtube DPR RI, Sunday (16/1).
Last year, Chief of Naval Staff aka Kasal Admiral TNI Siwi Sukma Adji said the abolition of KRI was one form of a series of developments in the strength of the Indonesian Navy. The statement was conveyed through his written message read by the Commander Armed Forces II, Admiral Mintoro Yulianto as Irup reducing the war snakes from KRI Koarmada II at Madura Pier to Command Headquarters of the Second Fleet, in August 2021.
Kasal also explained that the development of the national defense forces does not only go through the addition of defense equipment, but also proceeds with the rejuvenation and disposal of defense equipment that has entered the final phase of its cycle. of life (life cycle). The KRI abolition ceremony is also a form of high dharma appreciation of warship devotion in the ranks of the Second Koarmada.
KRI Telouk Mandar (514)
This warship has two diesel engines connected to two engines. As a result, KRI Teluk Mandar is capable of producing 5,600 HP of power with a combat speed of 15 knots. The warship also has a helicopter deck aft for aerial operations.
KRI Teluk Mandar (514) has a length of 100 meters with a width of 15.4 meters and a standard weight of 3,770 tons. The total crew of the ship reached 117 people with the capacity to accommodate a full load of up to 5,570 tons.
The Ginseng State ship was built in 1981, with armament specifications consisting of three types of machine guns. First of all, is a machine gun with a caliber of 3 x 40 mm, and second is a machine gun with a caliber of 2 x 20 mm. Finally, there is a machine gun with a caliber of 2 x 12.7 mm.
KRI Teluk Penyu (513)
This type of warship, is a type of tank landing ship aka landing ship tank (LST). This KRI was built by a Korean company-Tacoma SY, Masan, South Korea in 1981. This warship is the same length and width as the KRI Teluk Mandar, capable of carrying tanks and carrying 202 infantry.
During his mission to protect the country’s waters, KRI Teluk Turtle (513) successfully captured the MV Chikenavee 21 from Thailand which is known to be fishing illegally in Indonesian waters, September 2007. A total of 250 tons of mixed fish were successfully secured by the warship.
In January 2016, KRI Teluk Penyu (513) carried out a mission to transport 900 ex-Gafatar to the port of Tanjung Priok.
KRI Teluk Penyu (513) was purchased along with five other warships. Among them, KRI Teluk Semangka (512), KRI Teluk Mandar (514), KRI Teluk Sampit (515), KRI Teluk Banten (516) and KRI Teluk Ende (517).
New KRI made in Batam
Now, the functions of the two KRIs have been replaced by new warships, namely KRI Teluk Weda (526) and KRI Teluk Wondama (527), manufactured by PT Bandar Abadi in Batam. Quote from the page TNIAL, the name KRI Wondama Bay (527) is taken from the name of the bay located in the bird’s head area which is a floating paradise next to Raja Ampat.
Meanwhile, the name of KRI Teluk Weda (526) is taken from a bay located in Weda Tengah Sub-district, Central Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, famous for the beauty of its underwater park.
The two KRIs are the 8th and 9th LST type warships ordered by the Indonesian Navy from the PT shipyard. Bandar Abadi, Batam. Where, the two vessels have an overall length of 117 meters, a beam of 16.4 meters, with a maximum speed of 16 knots, and Endurance sailing time for 20 days.
The latest LST-type KRI is supposed to be able to carry 367 landing troops, 10 units main battle tank (MBT), the Leopard type belonging to the Indonesian army or 15 units of BMP-3F tanks belonging to the Marines and 1 unit of helicopters.
KRI Teluk Weda-526 and KRI Teluk Wondama-527 were also manned by 50 troops consisting of 6 non-commissioned officers and 24 enlisted men. The entire ship’s crew have completed their studies at Satdik 3 Kodiklatal located at Katapop, Salawati District, Sorong Regency.
Sources
2/ https://katadata.co.id/intannirmala/berita/61e3e22d2e75a/mengenal-dua-kapal-perang-ri-yang-bakal-dijual-jokowi-dan-penggantinya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022