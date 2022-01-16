See the two Indonesian warships that will be sold by Jokowi and his successors

The Indonesian government plans to sell state-owned assets, in the form of two Indonesian Navy (TNI) warships. The request was submitted by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to the House of Representatives aka DPR RI in the form of a letter.

Also, the letter was read by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Muhaimin Iskandar during the opening plenary meeting of the third session of the 2021-2022 sessional year on Tuesday (11/1) . The two vessels are KRI Teluk Mandar 514 and KRI Teluk Penyu 513, manufactured in South Korea (South Korea).

“Letter Number R52 Pres 10 2021, dated October 29, 2021, regarding the request for approval of the sale of state-owned assets in the form of Vessel X KRI Teluk Mandar 514 and Vessel KRI Teluk Turtle 513 to the Ministry of Defense,” Muhaimin was quoted by the Defense Ministry as saying. Youtube DPR RI, Sunday (16/1).

Last year, Chief of Naval Staff aka Kasal Admiral TNI Siwi Sukma Adji said the abolition of KRI was one form of a series of developments in the strength of the Indonesian Navy. The statement was conveyed through his written message read by the Commander Armed Forces II, Admiral Mintoro Yulianto as Irup reducing the war snakes from KRI Koarmada II at Madura Pier to Command Headquarters of the Second Fleet, in August 2021.

Kasal also explained that the development of the national defense forces does not only go through the addition of defense equipment, but also proceeds with the rejuvenation and disposal of defense equipment that has entered the final phase of its cycle. of life (life cycle). The KRI abolition ceremony is also a form of high dharma appreciation of warship devotion in the ranks of the Second Koarmada.

KRI Telouk Mandar (514)

This warship has two diesel engines connected to two engines. As a result, KRI Teluk Mandar is capable of producing 5,600 HP of power with a combat speed of 15 knots. The warship also has a helicopter deck aft for aerial operations.

KRI Teluk Mandar (514) has a length of 100 meters with a width of 15.4 meters and a standard weight of 3,770 tons. The total crew of the ship reached 117 people with the capacity to accommodate a full load of up to 5,570 tons.

The Ginseng State ship was built in 1981, with armament specifications consisting of three types of machine guns. First of all, is a machine gun with a caliber of 3 x 40 mm, and second is a machine gun with a caliber of 2 x 20 mm. Finally, there is a machine gun with a caliber of 2 x 12.7 mm.

KRI Teluk Penyu (513)

This type of warship, is a type of tank landing ship aka landing ship tank (LST). This KRI was built by a Korean company-Tacoma SY, Masan, South Korea in 1981. This warship is the same length and width as the KRI Teluk Mandar, capable of carrying tanks and carrying 202 infantry.

During his mission to protect the country’s waters, KRI Teluk Turtle (513) successfully captured the MV Chikenavee 21 from Thailand which is known to be fishing illegally in Indonesian waters, September 2007. A total of 250 tons of mixed fish were successfully secured by the warship.

In January 2016, KRI Teluk Penyu (513) carried out a mission to transport 900 ex-Gafatar to the port of Tanjung Priok.

KRI Teluk Penyu (513) was purchased along with five other warships. Among them, KRI Teluk Semangka (512), KRI Teluk Mandar (514), KRI Teluk Sampit (515), KRI Teluk Banten (516) and KRI Teluk Ende (517).

New KRI made in Batam

Now, the functions of the two KRIs have been replaced by new warships, namely KRI Teluk Weda (526) and KRI Teluk Wondama (527), manufactured by PT Bandar Abadi in Batam. Quote from the page TNIAL, the name KRI Wondama Bay (527) is taken from the name of the bay located in the bird’s head area which is a floating paradise next to Raja Ampat.

Meanwhile, the name of KRI Teluk Weda (526) is taken from a bay located in Weda Tengah Sub-district, Central Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, famous for the beauty of its underwater park.

The two KRIs are the 8th and 9th LST type warships ordered by the Indonesian Navy from the PT shipyard. Bandar Abadi, Batam. Where, the two vessels have an overall length of 117 meters, a beam of 16.4 meters, with a maximum speed of 16 knots, and Endurance sailing time for 20 days.

The latest LST-type KRI is supposed to be able to carry 367 landing troops, 10 units main battle tank (MBT), the Leopard type belonging to the Indonesian army or 15 units of BMP-3F tanks belonging to the Marines and 1 unit of helicopters.

KRI Teluk Weda-526 and KRI Teluk Wondama-527 were also manned by 50 troops consisting of 6 non-commissioned officers and 24 enlisted men. The entire ship’s crew have completed their studies at Satdik 3 Kodiklatal located at Katapop, Salawati District, Sorong Regency.