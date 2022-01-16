Trump plays the hits at the Arizona rally and they still suck





Turns out, there’s nothing new about spray tan either.

Former President Donald Trump stuck to his favorite topics at his rally in Arizona: his crowd size and false claims that the election was stolen. Minutes after taking the stage on Saturday, after bragging about the size of the crowd, Trump claimed “the evidence is everywhere” that the election was stolen (it wasn’t). “The big lie is a lot of bullshit,” Trump said accurately, but not in the way he means it.

“I ran twice, I won twice. … We did a lot better the second time around,” Trump falsely claimed, referring to an election he definitely lost. “People crave truth. They want their country back. Encouraging the crowd to vote, Trump told them, “Get out and vote. Please make sure it’s not a rigged vote. At one point, Trump brought Arizona gubernatorial candidate and former news anchor Kari Lake to the stage, where she unironically proclaimed that the Founding Fathers would have backed Trump, the president who overthrew democracy. and the rule of law on almost all occasions.

“Look at people, as far as the eye can see,” Trump said, returning to bragging about attendance. “A long time ago, I mean, football pitches. … No one has ever had a move like this. No one has ever had a spirit like this or a crowd like this. Later in the speech, Trump returned to crowd size, marveling at the number of people on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 — praising a crowd that threatened elected lawmakers leading what was supposed to be a peaceful transfer of power. He then pushed a conspiracy theory favored by Steve Bannon, as well as far-right GOP representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, that the federal government was behind the Jan. 6 violence.

The former president also slammed Dr Anthony Fauci as the audience erupted in a chorus of “Lock him up! Lock him up! Fauci, during a congressional hearing this week, spoke fondly of how his family is facing persistent death threats due to the way the Republican Party has demonized him.

Even before the former president took the stage, a parade of pals warmed up the crowd with religious overtones, a promise to jail Fauci and unfounded claims of voter fraud. Mike Lindell – the “My Pillow Guy” turned voter fraud investigator – has promised that the 2020 presidential election will be called off. Explaining why Trump has yet to gloriously regain his rightful place in the White House, Lindell said it will happen “at God’s time, not our time.” Lindell then made a seemingly impossible claim: that the entire 2022 election will be run manually and, presumably, counted by hand. “I promise you this, there will be no elections made with machines or computers in 2022,” Lindell said. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) didn’t make the same promise, but he injected “Let’s go, Brandon” into his speech.

The rally, like the one before it, was a rehash of the Big Lie, the same dangerous rhetoric that encouraged Trump supporters to launch a violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, posing a real threat to our democracy. But the coup attempt failed, dooming Trump to hold rallies and feed his supporters a steady stream of bullshit to keep them motivated for the midterms and his potential run in 2024. After all, supporters will continue to present themselves and treat him as the God Emperor they believe him to be.

