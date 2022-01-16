Partygate: Boris Johnson “will fire his main collaborators” in “Night of Long Scapegoats” to save his skin

How many alleged parties were there during the pandemic?

Boris Johnson is under intense pressure over several Downing Street parties and rallies – as sources say he thinks ‘everyone is to blame’

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the Partygate affair as another Tory MP – the sixth – called on him to quit.

Boris Johnson is engineering a policy announcement blitz and elimination of his top team as he seeks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the anti-lockdown parties at No 10, reported the Sunday Times.

The newspaper claims he groaned to his aides: “How could all this have happened? How did it come to this? How did you not sort this out?”

A senior government source added: “He has made it clear he thinks they let him down. Boris’ opinion is that he is not to blame. Everyone else is to blame .”

An MP told the paper ‘Boris is preparing to sacrifice the lives of his staff to save his own’, adding: ‘It will be the night of the long scapegoats’.

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary who sent an email urging staff to ‘bring your own booze’ into Garden No 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown, and his deputy Stuart Glassborow are likely to be expelled from Downing Street, according to the newspaper.















The position of No 10 Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield could also be at risk, but Downing Street officials have refused to be lured by reports of a staff reshuffle when it comes to them. have been submitted.

It comes as a sixth Tory MP called on Mr Johnson on Saturday to resign over his handling of the revelations.

Former children’s minister Tim Loughton, in a Facebook post, said Mr Johnson’s position had become ‘untenable’ and his ‘resignation is the only way to end this whole unfortunate episode’.















Apologizing for the ‘great harm’ caused to his constituents by the allegations, the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham added: ‘Frankly the issue for me is not how many sausage rolls or glasses of prosecco the prime minister actually consumed.

“The reason for my conclusion in asking him to stand down is the way he has handled the growing revelations over the past few weeks.

“Obfuscation, prevarication and evasion were the order of the day when clarity, honesty and contrition were what was needed and what the British people deserve.”

Mr Loughton said he knows ‘what I have to do’ if the Prime Minister does not resign in the ‘coming days’, indicating he may be prepared to submit a letter of no confidence to Mr Johnson to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbenchers.















Only a handful of Tories have publicly said they submitted letters to the 1922 Committee, but the Telegraph said sources estimate around 20 could have been delivered – although that is well below the 54 needed to trigger a vote in The direction.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Johnson would be looking to put himself forward and salvage his position, after last week admitting to attending the No 10 garden party on May 20, 2020, making a series of announcements ” populists” in the coming weeks.

It will focus on reducing the NHS backlog and tackling small boat crossings in the Channel, while freezing BBC license fees for two years, it has been reported.

The Conservative Party leader could also implement an ‘alcohol ban’ in No 10 following the series of embarrassing Covid rule-breaking allegations.

Downing Street drew fury from furious Tory MPs as allegations of wrongdoing continued to emerge last week.















The No 10 was forced to apologize to Buckingham Palace on Friday after it emerged that two staff parties were held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Witnesses said the booze was drunk and guests danced to music as two after-work events merged on April 16, 2021, with a person sent to a local store with a suitcase to buy wine, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the allegations.

Former minister Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole, said he was “irritated” that staff could not see such alleged behavior was “not acceptable”.

Meanwhile, the spotlight has intensified on the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, after she admitted breaking coronavirus guidelines.

The Sunday Telegraph published a picture of Ms Johnson hugging a friend at a social event in London in September 2020.

At the time, government guidelines called on people to ‘stay two meters away from people you don’t live with whenever possible’, or one meter away if you take the extra precaution of meeting outdoors .

The rule of six was in place when the photo was taken, which the newspaper said was September 17.

A spokeswoman said: “Ms Johnson was one of a group of six who sat outside to celebrate a friend’s engagement.

“Ms. Johnson regrets the momentary lapse in judgment in briefly hugging her friend for a photo.”















Reports have previously suggested that Ms Johnson, a former Tory councillor, was present at the ‘bring your own booze’ event on May 20, 2020, while a photograph published in The Guardian shows her sitting with her husband and Mr Reynolds in Garden No. 10 on May 15, five days earlier.

In a similar vein, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, boosted by polls that put his party 10 points ahead of the Tories, promised voters he would preside over a government with “integrity” and which could “restore confidence “if he wins the next election.

Sir Keir, writing in the Sunday Mirror, sought to keep the pressure on Mr Johnson, saying: ‘The Prime Minister’s actions and his failure to take responsibility means he can no longer carry out his duties as based.

“In the public interest, he should resign.”

An Opinium survey puts Labor at 41% of the vote, the Conservatives at 31%.

The polling firm said Mr Johnson’s approval rating had fallen to minus 42 per cent – a fall of almost 20 points in a week – and nearly two-thirds of those polled thought he should step down .