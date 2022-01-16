Trump rallies worshipers in Arizona





Florence (United States) (AFP) Donald Trump gave a speech on Saturday that pleased thousands of supporters in Arizona, once again emphasizing his victory in the 2020 United States presidential election.

Some of the devotees had arrived in the area days in advance from as far away as Florida or Texas, waiting to hear him rattle off a familiar list of grievances.

They were soon rewarded.

“We’re done with our lives being controlled by politicians in Washington. We’re done with warrants,” he said.

“Radical Democrats want to make the United States a communist country.

“We won these elections. We won them big. We can’t let them get away with this.”

Previous speakers had remained on similar themes, calling President Joe Biden “weak” and “deranged” and taking aim at the “lamestream media”, which was duly booed by the crowd.

It was one of Trumpism’s greatest successes, playing all the expected notes: a stolen election, media injustice, open borders, and how the United States became “the laughing stock of the world.”

There was a carnival feeling for much of the day.

Flags proclaiming “Trump 2020” and “Trump 2024” fluttered in the desert wind, as chants of “Let’s Go Brandon” erupted from the cheering crowd.

The slogan has become code in right-wing circles after a reporter confused rude anti-Biden chants.

“It’s just a party vibe,” said Jonathan Riches, who was attending his 40th Trump rally.

“It’s almost like a Woodstock MAGA. It’s patriots from across the country coming together for the greater good of this country. We love our president.”

Many Donald Trump supporters gathered for a rally hosted by the former US president in Florence, Arizona, carried signs proclaiming “Trump 2020” and “Trump 2024”. Robyn Beck AFP

Jennifer Winterbauer, who was the first to enter the rally, said she came to hear “the truth” from Trump.

“He always gives the truth about everything. The economy, the state of the world, the United States.”

“Largest” Crowd

Trump has scrapped a promised press conference on January 6 – the anniversary of his supporters’ invasion of the Capitol – and the rally is his first outing to a large crowd since October.

As usual, Trump proclaimed it was “the biggest” crowd that went “further than the eye can see”, although specific attendance figures were not available. immediately available.

Prior to his election victory in 2016, and throughout his presidency, tens of thousands of supporters flocked to hear him speak.

But crowds have since dwindled and Saturday’s turnout appears to be much lower than previous rallies.

The rally, on farmland 100 miles from Phoenix, brought together a group of Republicans who echoed Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Donald Trump is expected to repeat a familiar litany of complaints at the rally in Florence, Arizona MANDEL NGAN AFP/File

They included Kari Lake, whom Trump endorsed for Arizona governor in this year’s race. She previously said she wouldn’t have certified Biden’s victory had she been in office at the time.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, which spent millions of dollars trying to overturn the election, with a focus on the machines used to count ballots, told the crowd that he didn’t wasn’t going to give up.

“And I promise you this, there will be no elections with machines or computers in 2022,” he said.

Trump, who lost his Twitter megaphone over his claims on the poll, has been a much more low-key presence in American politics since leaving office.

But he still looms large in the Republican Party, where adhering to his theories — or at least not publicly denying them — is often vital to the survival of members of Congress and state legislatures.

Some Covid-19 precautions

Trump has largely avoided mainstream media since leaving office.

But last week he ventured to National Public Radio (NPR), where he said he was recommending people get vaccinated against Covid-19 – a burning issue in the United States, where there are a general reluctance to vaccination on the right.

The rally in Arizona will be former President Donald Trump’s first outing to a large crowd since October 2021 Robyn Beck AFP

There were almost no masks or other anti-Covid precautions in evidence among the crowds in Florence, Arizona, despite the wave of the Omicron variant sweeping the United States.

Nationwide, more than 750,000 people a day test positive for the disease.

The rally comes 24 hours after pro-Trump TV station OAN was dumped by its main distributor.

The former president had repeatedly directed his fans to the conspiracy theory outlet, which hopes to take a slice of the right-wing viewership market dominated by Fox News.

The event also comes after the founder of the Oath Keepers – a far-right militia – and 10 others were charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

