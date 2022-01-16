January 16 will be marked as Startup Day, says PM Modi | Latest India News





January 16 will be celebrated as National Startup Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, saying it was the golden age of startups in India with immense potential for growth in rural and semi-urban areas. , for they will be the backbone of a new India. The number of startups in the country has risen to 60,000 from 500 five years ago, with 42 unicorns coming last year, signifying a self-reliant and self-confident India. The country currently has 82 unicorns, officials said, each valued at more than $1 billion; the number is the third highest in the world. Modi launched the Startup India movement on January 16, 2016. Today, India is rapidly heading towards a century of unicorns. I believe the golden age of Indian startups is starting now, Prime Minister said while interacting with young entrepreneurs during Startup India Innovation Week, organized by the department for the promotion of industry and development. internal trade. Startups have immense growth prospects in semi-urban and rural areas as only half of India’s population is currently online, he said, urging entrepreneurs to move to villages as well. Whether it is mobile internet, broadband connectivity or physical connectivity, village aspirations are rising and rural and semi-urban areas are waiting for a new wave of expansion, Modi said. Earlier, the startup community shared their ideas with the Prime Minister on a variety of sectors, including the data collection mechanism in agriculture, agri-marketing, healthcare, edtech, retail, the promotion of sustainable green products and sustainable means of transport. The virtual meeting brought together Ministers Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaisnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, Parshottam Rupala, G. Kishan Reddy, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Jitendra Singh and Som Parkash. I congratulate all the startups in the country, all the innovative youth, who are raising the flag of India in the startup world, Modi said. In order for this culture of startups to reach the most remote regions of the country, it was decided to celebrate January 16 as National Startup Day. Recalling the concept of the current decade as India’s techade, he listed three important aspects of the changes the government is making to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem. First, free entrepreneurship and innovation from the web of government processes and bureaucratic silos. Second, create an institutional mechanism to promote innovation. And third, hold on to young innovators and start-ups, he said. The government has taken several measures to make life easier for entrepreneurs, he said, such as removing the problems of welfare tax, simplifying the tax procedure, arranging government funding, allowing self-certification of nine labor laws and three environmental laws, and removing more than 25,000 compliances. The government is institutionalizing innovation by involving students from childhood, the prime minister said. More than 9,000 Atal Tinkering Labs give children a chance to innovate in schools and work on new ideas, he said. India is witnessing exponential growth in innovation indicators, he said. Compared to the 4,000 patents approved in 2013-2014, more than 28,000 patents were granted last year. In 2013-2014, approximately 70,000 trademarks were registered. By comparison, more than 2.5 lakh trademarks were registered in 2020-21. In 2013-2014, only 4,000 copyrights were granted, compared to more than 16,000 the previous year, he said. India’s Innovation Campaign has boosted India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index, the Prime Minister has said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/january-16-to-be-marked-as-startup-day-says-pm-modi-101642273874859.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos