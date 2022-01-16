Taliban snubs Imran Khan over offers of manpower and technical aid





After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to send manpower and technical assistance to Afghanistan, the Taliban regime declined the offer. After Afghan citizens and former officials rejected Imran Khan’s offer, Taliban leaders also reacted to the same, saying that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not need cooperation and assistance to this regard.

Deputy Taliban government spokesman Bilal Karimi said that Afghanistan has enough trained and qualified people in the country and they do not need foreigners from any country to get help, according to Khaama Press.

On Saturday January 15, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai (2001-2014) also reprimanded the Pakistani government and refused an offer from Imran Khan to dispense with sending manpower and technical assistance to the regime in power. Taliban in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Karzai said: “Afghanistan has experienced scholars, experts and hundreds of thousands of educated young people, who have completed their studies at home and abroad, there is no need for foreign labor.

Hamid Karzai welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion to send foreign manpower, especially Pakistani manpower to Afghanistan, but such manpower is not needed. said the statement issued by the former president.

Not just the Taliban and the former president, even ordinary Afghans were not happy with Imran Khan’s offer to send aid, and even mocked him for the same, saying that Pakistan needed more help. What angered Afghan citizens the most was Imran Khan’s offer to send “skilled manpower”, implying that there is not the same in Afghanistan. They rejected this claim and claimed that the country has enough experienced scholars and experts and they do not need manpower from Pakistan.

Thousands of qualified Afghans are in Afghanistan waiting to serve their country. Please call on the authorities to complete the construction of the Jalalabad – Torkham road which Pakistan has left unfinished since 2009. Ease restrictions and treat Afghans well at crossing points.

— Shams Iqbal (@ShamsIq79386478) January 15, 2022

You need it more in your own terrorist country!!!!! Solve your own problems.

— Zuhal (@AhmadzaiZuhal) January 15, 2022

Afghans also praised the Taliban regime for taking a tough stance and rejecting Imran Khan’s offer.

I joined this space, it was reassuring to hear IEA representatives taking such a strong stance against Prime Minister Khan’s remarks.

Afghanistan for Afghans by Afghans is the only realistic approach.

Of course, the IEA needs to facilitate a better mechanism to attract more inclusively! pic.twitter.com/jKtPOwpyjp

— Wahid Rahimdil (@WRahimdil) January 15, 2022

Earlier on Friday (January 14), Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered to send money, manpower and technical assistance to Afghanistan. At a meeting of the Supreme Committee on Afghanistan, Khan said Pakistan is committed to providing full support to the Afghan people to avert a humanitarian crisis.

He further added, “Also explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting skilled and trained manpower, especially in the medical, IT, financial and accounting fields.” The meeting was attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Hussain and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Committee resolved to stand with the Afghan people and urged the relief agencies to take immediate action.

Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 14, 2022

Imran Khan had also called for cooperation in various sectors including railways, minerals and pharmaceuticals with Afghanistan. So far, Pakistan had sent 50,000 metric tons of wheat, medical supplies and in-kind humanitarian aid of PKR 5 billion. It should be mentioned that Pakistan, which is trying to position itself as a friend of Afghanistan in need of the hour, has been the frontrunner in fueling political unrest in the country.

Surveys reveal Pakistani support to help Taliban take control of Kabul

In September last year, US defense analyst Sarah Chayes, in an interview with CNN, explained how Pakistan’s ISI had waged a sophisticated campaign to reinstall the Taliban in power. When asked if the Taliban had wisely used those 20 years to build their capacity and claim power, Chayes replied that it was not the terror group but the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI that used its resources wisely. to help overthrow the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government. in Afghanistan.

A documentary released in 2012, nearly a decade before Kabul fell to the resurgence of the Taliban, shed light on the double game of entities that identified themselves as US allies but secretly worked to undermine its mission in Afghanistan. Titled The Secret War, the documentary was the culmination of a six-month investigation by Smith and Stephen Gray that opened a window into the interminably long war the United States had waged against Islamic terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and the Taliban

During the investigation, Smith and Gray discovered that American soldiers stationed along the Afghan-Pakistani border resented the latter, for their clandestine support of the insurgency and terrorism directed against the United States. One of the US soldiers, who wished to remain anonymous, told reporters that ground soldiers guarding the border reportedly complained to senior citizens about Pakistani complicity in helping Taliban and al-Qaeda terrorists cross the border and infiltrate into Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/01/taliban-snubs-imran-khan-over-offers-of-manpower-and-technical-help/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos