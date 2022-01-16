US seeks ways to reduce nuclear risk with China

The United States continues to try to find ways to reduce nuclear and security risks with China through bilateral dialogue as well as through the so-called P5 process, senior official Bonnie Jenkins said. of arms control at the US State Department, in a recent telephone interview.

The Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security’s remarks come days after the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain issued a joint statement saying a war involving nuclear weapons must be avoided and that these armaments must be used for defensive purposes. and deter aggression.

The five nuclear-weapon states are permanent members of the UN Security Council called the “P5”, each with the right to veto crucial decisions related to international security.

“First of all, having a P5 and having them in this discussion is very helpful,” Jenkins said, while stressing the importance of the rare joint statement that reiterated a historic message issued in 1985 by the US president of the time, Ronald Reagan, and the Soviet president at the time. leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

The two leaders have declared that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”, which was repeated by the recent joint declaration of the P5.

The timing is important because the US-China confrontation has escalated in recent years and China appears to be expanding its nuclear arsenal to increase both its deterrent capability and its political clout against Washington.

“President (Joe) Biden and President (Chinese) Xi (Jinping) had the opportunity to have a brief conversation about future bilateral work. I know this is something that I am very interested in. I know that my American colleagues remain very interested in finding ways to work with China to establish some kind of transparency and an opportunity to reduce risk and miscalculation,” Jenkins said.

Bonnie Jenkins | US DEPARTMENT OF STATE / VIA KYODO

She referred to an online summit of the two leaders last November, during which Biden spoke of the need to put in place a “guardrail” to control the tough military competition between the United States and China.

In June last year, Biden agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish a “Strategic Stability Dialogue,” or SSD, which Biden wants to lead to a future nuclear arms reduction treaty. However, the United States and China have not created such a bilateral mechanism so far.

“So we’re still trying to find ways to do that, to find ways to follow up on the conversation that President Biden and Mr. Xi had about this, so that we can see how we we can move forward. “, continued Jenkins.

The P5 process began in 2009, the year Biden became vice president under then-President Barack Obama, who declared “America’s commitment to pursuing the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons” in his famous Prague speech later that year.

Since then, the five nuclear nations have had periodic political discussion to deepen mutual understanding and find common political goals related to nuclear risk. The chair of the P5 process in 2022 is the United States.

“One of the things we do in the P5 is we look at the issues of…harm reduction. So this is an opportunity, and we hope to do more under the US P5 presidency. We want to keep looking at harm reduction issues,” Jenkins said.

“We had conversations (with China)… in a P5 context, not with the United States bilaterally. But what we hope is that we can also have this conversation there. We remain very interested in engaging China bilaterally,” Jenkins stressed.

The five-nation joint statement had been timed to coincide with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, which was scheduled for January but was postponed to the summer due to the dramatic rise of the new omicron variant of novel coronavirus.

All five nations are officially recognized as possessing nuclear weapons by the NPT, under which the nuclear powers pledge to work towards disarmament in exchange for pledges by non-nuclear states not to acquire the devastating weapons.

“I think one of the things the declaration does is that it really emphasizes the willingness of the United States and the other four nuclear-weapon states in the NPT to work with all countries to create a security environment that is truly conducive to progress in nuclear disarmament and a world without nuclear weapons.

“And … it is a responsibility of all (NPT) countries and a responsibility that we all share,” she continued, adding “So in light of that, we expect, for example, that the Russia is engaging with us on future nuclear arms control, and we’ve already had a conversation among the SSDs (participants). We also hope and plan to work with China.”

However, rising tensions between the United States and China, particularly over Taiwan, cloud the future prospect of a bilateral nuclear dialogue between the two superpowers.