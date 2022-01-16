Albanian daily news

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that his country considers Albania a friend as well as a natural ally while stressing that the relations between the two countries are in their most productive period in the political field, Economic and Social.

In a speech, President Erdogan said that Turkey is an inseparable part of the Balkans and that the Balkans is a necessary region in Turkey’s interest, stressing that Turkey’s view of the Balkans is shaped by a common history and culture. .

However, the Turkish President will travel to Tirana on Monday for an official visit, where after the welcome at the “Mother Teresa” airport, Erdogan will visit the city of La, while the houses built after the earthquake will be handed over.

According to the agenda published in the media, after La, Erdogan will attend the inauguration ceremony of the recently restored Et’hem Bey Mosque in Tirana.

Part of Erdogan’s speech below:

Turkey is an inseparable part of the Balkans and the Balkans is a necessary region in Turkey’s interest. The Turkish view of the Balkans is shaped by a common history and culture. Especially in the past two decades, Turkey has been doing its best to promote closer and friendlier relations with the Balkan countries.

Albania is at the center of this perspective. Turkey considers Albania both a friend and a natural ally. Turkey is convinced that increased prosperity and stability in Albania will serve peace and tranquility throughout the region. In this regard, Turkey has always resolutely supported the development and security of friendly and brotherly Albania with the most cordial and sincere feelings and is determined to do so in the future.

Thanks to this will, Albania has become one of the Balkan countries with which Turkey’s relations are the most stable and positive. Within the framework of the “high-level political dialogue” principle of Turkish foreign policy, relations with Albania are diversifying and deepening every year.

Cooperation in the social, cultural and economic fields is growing every year. The agreements signed during Prime Minister Edi Rama’s visit to Turkey on January 6, 2021 were a new historic starting point. As a result of this visit, the joint political declaration on the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was signed between Turkey and Albania, which has been on the agenda for years, and relations between the two countries have been elevated to the level of partnership. . strategic.

In addition, a protocol was signed for the restoration of the Lead Mosque, one of the monuments of the Ottoman period, in Shkodra by the General Directorate of Foundations and a cooperation agreement between the ministers of education of the two countries . The education agreement offers the possibility to choose a Turkish language course in Albania and an Albanian course in Turkey, as well as special education, educational technologies, scholarships and teacher exchange programs. We see these developments as an excellent opportunity to strengthen the cultural, political and commercial relations between the two countries.

Despite going through such difficult times as global economies grapple with the pandemic, Turkey’s foreign trade with 11 Balkan countries grew by 37% year-on-year in 2021. We expect trade relations to experience a exponential growth over the next period. Currently, the volume of bilateral trade between Turkey and Albania is around 700 million dollars. Our main objective is to increase this volume to around 1 billion dollars as soon as possible.

Turkey has over $3.5 billion in investments in Albania, including contractual services. The contribution of the free trade agreement, in force since 2008, in the development of trade relations and the achievement of these figures has been significant. There are around 600 registered Turkish companies operating in Albania and these companies not only contribute to production but also provide employment for around 15,000 people. With these figures, Turkey is one of the biggest foreign investors in Albania.

The relations between our countries are obvious for their humanitarian and commercial dimensions. With the pandemic, health diplomacy and investment in health have given new impetus to relations between the two countries. Although mutual trade and tourism activities around the world were negatively impacted last year due to Covid-19, Turkey has provided medical equipment and vaccine assistance to 157 countries worldwide. In this context, the “Turkey-Albania Friendship Hospital”, which was built in Albania at a cost of 70 million euros, with 150 beds, six operating theaters and six polyclinics, was completed in 68 days and opened on 21 April 2021. .

Turkey was one of the first countries to help its sister country Albania after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the country on November 26, 2019, killing more than 50 people, injuring more than another 3,000 and damaging the infrastructure of 11 municipalities. Search and rescue teams were quickly dispatched to remove the Albanian citizens from the rubble. More than 500 houses have been built by the Turkish Housing Development Administration (TOK) for the families of the victims in Lac, Albania, in an effort to alleviate at least some of the suffering caused by the earthquake. The houses built will be delivered on January 17, 2022.

Many official Turkish institutions continue their activity in Albania to strengthen our cultural and historical ties.

Considering all this, I can say that the friendly relations between Turkey and Albania are in their most productive period in the political, economic and social field.

Since Turkey is Albania’s most important strategic partner in the region and beyond, there is great potential for the two countries to improve their relations. Turkey and Albania should strengthen their cooperation in various fields such as tourism, education, defence, digitalization, food, agriculture, animal husbandry, forestry, water and fisheries.

Besides bilateral relations with Albania, Turkey appreciates Albania’s presence in NATO and also supports the EU accession process, which has stalled in recent years and Turkey is l one of Albania’s closest friends on the international stage. I hope that Turkey and Albania will navigate towards better days, transmitting to future generations a relationship of friendship and partnership based on the win-win principle.