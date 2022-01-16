Xi’s rivals know the situation demands a new leader: Roger Garside

The regime is strong on the outside, but weak on the inside. It’s about control, not trust.

Roger Garside is a renowned China expert and associate member of the Henry Jackson Society, recently published a new book, China Coup: The Great Leap to Freedom. As a British diplomat, Garside studied Mandarin Chinese, served twice in Beijing, and wrote a highly acclaimed book about how Deng Xiaoping won the struggle for the succession of Mao Zedong and launched the era of reform. Besides diplomacy, his career has given him deep experience of the interaction between economics and politics. The Sunday Guardian caught up with him recently and asked him how he sees the future of China and what has shaped those views.

Q: Roger Garside, you predict that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will soon be removed from office in a coup staged by top rivals that will end China’s one-party dictatorship and launch a transition to democracy and the rule of law. . This prediction has split China scholars into two camps: those who dismiss it as a fantasy, and those who say it becomes increasingly plausible as the collapse of China’s real estate sector by 30% of the economy threatens to turn into a political crisis. What led you to make this bold prediction?

A: My career and the Chinese political system. I first observed China through a pair of binoculars as an officer of the Gurkha Brigade on the Hong Kong border in 1958 63 years ago. Since then, two questions have shaped my life: how do countries lift themselves out of poverty and what makes good government? These questions have taken me to the British Diplomatic Service, the World Bank, the London Stock Exchange and advising transition economies on the development of their capital markets. I spent decades on the front lines of political and economic change. I learned to look at the realities behind official narratives, personalities and systems.

Q: But what is the Chinese political system?

A: The Chinese political system is not authoritarian, as most people say, it is totalitarian. This difference is crucial. The Communist Party considers itself above the law and the supreme arbiter of truth and lies, good and evil. It does not tolerate any dissent or difference. This led him to commit cultural genocide, first in Tibet, and now in Xinjiang.

Q: But didn’t the system produce an economic miracle and lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty?

A: This system led to the premature death of over 40 million people in the Great Leap Forward, which began when I was a soldier on the Hong Kong border, and it kept the nation poor until 1978. Then the adoption of semi-free markets unleashed the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of the Chinese people, which created great economic growth. But economic reform has not been accompanied by political reform, and this mixture of semi-free markets and political dictatorship has created problems that the system cannot solve, only makes it worse.

Q: What are some of these problems, and why can’t the regime solve them?

A: The regime is strong on the outside, but weak on the inside. It’s about control, not trust. Because there is no trust between rulers and their subjects, he has had to inject more and more credit into the economy since 2008 to maintain an artificially high growth rate and fund large amounts of business. non-economic in order to keep people working. The result is a mountain of debt so high that no nation has ever reduced it without inflation or recession. Without the trust and tolerance for short-term pain that an elected government can enjoy, the regime dares not take the necessary steps to tackle this problem.

A second problem is a moral crisis, with corruption at its heart. But this corruption is a deliberate strategy to retain the loyalty of those who govern in the name of the Party. Thus, the regime only addresses the symptoms, not the systemic cause of corruption.

A third problem is that the one-party dictatorship has allowed Xi Jinping to centralize authority in his own hands to an extent not seen since the reign of Mao Zedong. Unfortunately for China, he misjudged China’s strength and went too far in challenging the United States and its allies. It has placed China on a collision course with an America that has just emerged from complacency. Many in the Communist Party’s elite are alarmed that it is blind to the backlash China’s actions have provoked from the world’s most powerful power and its allies, but the system does not not allow them to express their fears and curb his political conduct.

Q: But was the response of the United States and its allies effective? Did it go beyond expressions of moral indignation and sanctions against a few second and third rank officials?

A: Democracies are slow to respond, and China’s integration into the global economy has created powerful vested interests that resist rethinking our strategy to better reflect the relationship between our political and economic interests. But there has been a radical change in attitudes and, to varying degrees, in policies, in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and, if I may say so, in India. The EU reacts more slowly.

Q: But where is the proof of this radical change? And what political changes did it produce?

A: Already under the Trump administration, we have seen the emergence of a powerful bipartisan consensus on China in the US Congress. This produced the legislation, approved by President Trump in his final days in office, that will suspend listing and trading on US stock exchanges of all over 240 Chinese companies with a total market value of over of US$2 trillion, if by 2024 the Chinese government does not allow them to disclose their full audit information to US regulators. It would be the biggest reversal in China’s international economic relations since 1978. Second, the consensus resulted in sanctions against telecommunications equipment giant Huawei, which had a devastating effect on that company. Third, under President Biden, a law was enacted that prohibits the sale in the United States of any product that has been wholly or partly manufactured in Xinjiang. Since Xinjiang exports 80% of its cotton, this will be very detrimental.

Q: But what about outside the United States?

A: Your readers will be well aware of the re-establishment of the quadrilateral security dialogue between the United States, India, Australia and Japan to counter China’s growing power in the Indo-Pacific region. Also in the Indo-Pacific, Australia and the United Kingdom joined the United States in concluding the AUKUS agreement which will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Q: These are actions of governments, but what about public opinion?

A: There is strong evidence in opinion polls and parliaments of a popular awakening to the nature of the Chinese communist regime and the threat it poses to our values, our interests and the more peaceful and open community of nations. that emerged after the end of the Cold War. The Chinese Communist Party’s covert handling of Covid-19, the crushing of freedom in Hong Kong, the atrocities in Xinjiang, the escalating threats against Taiwan, and the incursions and clashes on your border with China have all contributed to that.

Q: But Xi Jinping has not been forced to back down on any aspect of his foreign policy. Why should foreign relations play any role in getting his domestic rivals to act against him?

A: Because they can see where it’s all going. China has reaped dramatic economic and social benefits from global integration. Now they can see that the nation is returning to the disastrous isolation it emerged from after Mao’s death. The fate of Hong Kong shows daily how it will turn out. Darkness falls on Asia’s largest international hub, a model of multi-ethnic life under the rule of law, one of the most prosperous cities in the world, which has served China’s interests extremely well until here. It is a warning of what could happen to the rest of China.

Q: You have described some problems in China’s domestic policies, but with the current GDP growth rate of 5% or 6% per year, it is on track to overtake the United States to become the largest economy in the world. world. Is Xi Jinping surely guiding his nation to become the world’s dominant superpower? The nation is stable. Wouldn’t political change lead to chaos?

A: There would of course be risks, but the so-called stability of today does not rest on solid foundations, neither politically nor economically. Politically, I mentioned the lack of trust between rulers and their subjects. Economically, I mentioned the mountain of debt, but also look at the financial system. It is essentially a Ponzi scheme, which has posed an existential risk to the regime for years. The collapse of the heavily indebted real estate sector, which represents 30% of the economy, has very serious and profound consequences, for example on the finances of local authorities. Therefore, its impact will be political as well as economic. The wealth and power of Chinese leaders personally as well as those of the nation are under serious threat. Xi’s rivals know that the situation requires not only a new leader but a new system of government, in short, a revolution that Xi is relentlessly opposed to. To save China and themselves from disaster, they must impeach him and end the dictatorship he is determined to defend.

Q: And is that what you explain in your new book, China Coup: The Great Leap to Freedom?

A: Yes, in the nonfiction three-quarters of the book, I explained why this will happen. In the other, semi-fictional quarter, I show how it could have happened, through a coup led by actual members of today’s leadership. I wrote it to challenge the intellect and stir the imagination. It seems to, from North America to Europe, Australia and now India. People read it and form their own opinions as to whether it is implausible or prescient.