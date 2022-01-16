Airlangga says Jokowi agrees with 100,000 Mandalika MotoGP spectators

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo would have approved the proposal to increase the number of Moto GP spectators Mandalika to 100,000 people.

This was announced by the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto in a press release submitted online, Sunday (16/1/2022).

“Regarding the additional Moto GP audience, according to yesterday’s meeting, there was a request to increase the number of spectators from 63,000 to 100,000,” Airlangga said.

“The president has given his agreement, it only remains to implement it in Mandalika,” he continued.

Airlangga said vaccination against Covid-19 in the area where the event was taking place was already high.

In the center of Lombok, the realization of the vaccination against Covid-19 would have reached 84% of the first dose and 74% of the second dose.

“And added a recall target of 76,718,” Airlangga said.

Read also : Dorna can cancel MotoGP races if quarantine is required

“Mataram city has reached over 100% of its first dose as people outside Mataram are also being vaccinated there,” he added.

Previously, President Jokowi again visited Mandalika Special Economic Zone, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara which will be one of the hosts of the race. MotoGP 2022.

During a working visit on Thursday (13/1/2022), President Jokowi wanted to ensure the preparation before the MotoGP race at the Mandalika circuit.

The Mandalika MotoGP should take place from March 20, 2022, two weeks after the first series in Qatar.

Get updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.