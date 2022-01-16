Donald Trump has rejected plans to build a ‘coastal retreat’ next to the Scottish golf resort





Donald Trump’s attempts to create a new ‘coastal retreat’ next to his Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire have suffered a setback after his bid to change the local planning framework was rejected.

The Trump Organization wants to build luxury holiday homes and retirement homes on a 48-hectare coastal site in South Ayrshire.

A request by the company to amend the council’s local development plan to accommodate the new properties has been refused by the Scottish government.

However, Trump is still expected to submit a planning application for the coastal retreat, according to Scotland on Sunday.

Officials from the Scottish Government’s Planning and Appeals Division (DPEA) published their report earlier this month.

The report noted that Trump International was looking to build about 200 new properties, including shops and a cafe, which the company said would “stimulate the economy and provide high-quality retirement and vacation/leisure accommodation.”

Journalists said the proposed development was in a “sensitive landscape” and would have a “significant impact”.

In her decision, the DPEA reporter said: “I therefore find it difficult to reconcile the emphasis placed on discouraging further linear development and protecting the coastal landscape, with the introduction of what would essentially be a new location there.”

Another representation from Trump International sought to modify the local development plan to support proposals that would “enhance the status of the Turnberry and Royal Troon and Open Championship venues”.

This was also rejected by planning journalists.

Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, said the organization remained committed to investing in its Scottish venues.

She said: “We have not yet made a formal request to develop the Turnberry site, but we will do so in due course.

“Our plans for Trump International in Aberdeenshire have not changed and will be advanced over the next 12 months.”

Donald Trump visited Turnberry in 2018 and played a round of golf with his son Eric, who is the director of the company that runs the golf resort. His visit prompted thousands to protest across the UK.

