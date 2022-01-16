Turkiye’s communications director criticizes the existing global system





A recently published book by Director of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, focuses on the global role of Turkiyes and pushes to improve the world order. Altun shed light on how Turkey has responded to new and growing challenges, including the rise of populism, far-right extremism and Islamophobia. (AA)

Turkey’s role in the global world order is the focus of a new book written by the country’s director of communications, Fahrettin Altun. Turkey as a stabilizing power in a time of turmoil offers a concise yet detailed analysis of Turkiye’s foreign policy in the context of civil wars, humanitarian tragedies and ongoing structural changes in the neighborhood of Turkiye. The book was published in English by Academic Press, which is based in London and Washington, DC. Presenting the basic parameters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy, it analyzes Turkey’s role in the global system over the past two decades and the challenges it has faced. Altun stresses the need for a new approach as he criticizes the global system and existing institutions for their inability to deal with “pressing problems, emerging challenges and regional and international conflicts”. READ MORE: Fahrettin Altun of Turkiye calls for a new approach to the global crisis Amid a fraying world order, worsening humanitarian crises and rising violence, Turkey, the book explains, has consistently upheld the importance of international cooperation and “adopted a foreign policy more proactive with the aim of ending long-standing international disputes while avoiding the trap of unilateralism”. Altun also provides “valuable insights into Turkiye’s outlook on the situation in Cyprus, the Syrian civil war, the future of Iraq, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the Arab Spring and the Libyan conflict.” Turkiye’s communications director concluded his latest offering by outlining the reasons behind the country’s push for reforms from international organizations such as the United Nations and NATO. Altun also shed light on how Turkey has responded to new and growing challenges, including the rise of populism, far-right extremism and Islamophobia. READ MORE: Start of Stratcom Summit 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/turkey/turkiye-s-communications-director-criticises-existing-global-system-53707 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos