Mamata Banerjee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for excluding West Bengal paintings from Republic Day Parade





On Sunday January 16, West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the “rejection of West Bengal’s proposed painting for the Republic Day Parade” and requested “to include the painting West Bengal freedom fighters in the parade”. “. The CM has written to Prime Minister Modi asking for his intervention after the Center rejected the West Bengal Republic Day painting on Subhas Chandra Bose. West Bengal Chief Minister, shocked by state painting’s rejection, says she was hurt by the Indian government’s decision to abruptly exclude the proposed West Bengal government painting from the holiday parade of the Republic that followed. “It is even more disconcerting to us that the painting was rejected without giving reasons or justifications. The proposed painting commemorated the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on the occasion of his 125th birthday and wore portraits of some of the greatest illustrious sons and daughters of this country – Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra, Nazrul, Birsa Munda, and many patriots,” she wrote in the letter. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi regarding the “rejection of the proposed West Bengal painting for the Republic Day Parade” and requests “to include the West Bengal Freedom Fighters painting in parade” pic.twitter.com/2vtVEA2Hoe – ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022 She further said that the people of West Bengal are deeply pained by this attitude of the central government and claimed that Bengal was at the forefront of the Indian freedom struggle and paid the highest price. heavy for the independence of the country by the partition and the uprooting of millions of people. people. “It is shocking that this contribution of its valiant freedom fighters finds no place in the national ceremony to celebrate the occasion of Republic Day the 75th anniversary of our independence,” the letter read. Meanwhile, according to ANI sources, Republic Day celebrations will now start on January 23 every year instead of January 24 to include Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

