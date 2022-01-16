Donald Trump stirs up anger ahead of big rally in Arizona





If Donald Trump seeks re-election in 2024, Arizona could offer him a roadmap to return to the White House.

It was here in the Grand Canyon State that Trump’s 2020 hopes were first dashed, when his favorite network Fox News called the state, and with it the election, for Joe Biden. .

And it’s that narrow upheaval that has made Arizona ground zero for Trump’s push to challenge Biden’s legitimacy.

The 75-year-old former Republican president was due to descend on Arizona later in the day, to stoke the ire of the conservative base for his first rally of the year to test the waters for a potential future presidential campaign.

He was to be joined on stage by two of his most trusted lieutenants in the state, leading gubernatorial contender Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, who have been pushing to overturn local election results and are running for office. from Secretary of State to Arizona’s top election official.

In the final count in 2020, Biden beat Trump by less than 10,500 votes, making him the second Democrat to win the state in more than 70 years.

But a months-long, nearly $6 million audit commissioned by the Republican-controlled state legislature confirming that finding did little to convince many Trump supporters here.

Mass protests against a Democrat-staged “coup” that erupted in the capital Phoenix after the 2020 election have since dissipated.

But stroll along the palm-lined boulevards of the Valley of the Sun and it’s clear that the anger lingers and has precipitated a call to action.

The occasional ‘Stop Theft’ poster, a reference to election rigging, can be seen plastered to a car’s windshield, as local TV stations bombard viewers with campaign videos of politicians committing to fight against corrupt voting practices.

Political commentators have suggested this could be a winning formula in Trump’s strategy of mobilizing voters in a handful of states he is expected to flip to win power in 2024.

The former president’s push to endorse candidates who espouse his unsubstantiated claims such as Lake and Finchem has had a marked effect on statewide races. Purveyors of Trump’s “Stop Theft” movement now populate many.

Once overlooked, election administration roles like secretary of state have also taken on new meaning since Trump vilified office holders who rejected his claims in swing states where he narrowly lost.

In most US states, the secretary of state is the election official and oversees voting procedures and the counting of ballots, as well as the certification of election results.

Aware that the issue is inflaming his base, Trump has continued to push his disputed claims of a stolen election whenever he appears in public.

He centered his voter fraud allegations in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all of which were decided for Biden by less than three percentage points but gave him a decisive lead in the all-important college. electoral.

In Arizona, Michal Joyner, the 2nd vice president of the Maricopa County Republicans, said she found the 2020 election was still one of the first issues voters brought up on the doorstep.

“There is a large segment of people who still think the [voting] machines were corrupted and blank ballots were cast in the middle of the night – and they’re still talking about it,” she said.

Joyner, who stressed she was not speaking on behalf of the state party, said while she hoped Republicans could “move on” after the fallout from the 2020 election, she understood why Trump was coming back without stop on the theme.

“It’s like throwing meat at tigers – you have these people who are enraged by it,” she said.

The issue of voter fraud has permeated races for election administration positions across the United States, according to the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice.

In a report released this week, the Brennan Center described the current environment as “the first time in the modern era that questions about election legitimacy have played such a prominent role in contests for election officials.”

In addition to Arizona, election denial has become a key campaign issue in five other battleground states with elections for Secretary of State in 2022 – Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin – according to The report.

And these candidates have an audience – according to a recent Axios-Momentive poll, only 55% of Americans accept that Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Skepticism is such in parts of Arizona that some Holocaust deniers have taken matters into their own hands.

Liz Harris, a 50-year-old real estate agent and Republican activist in Chandler, a Phoenix suburb, said she was so suspicious of Biden’s victory that she launched a door-to-door canvassing effort. door, spending hours knocking on hundreds of doors to check the state’s registered voter database.

Harris claims his private web, aided by hundreds of volunteers, discovered “mass anomalies”.

Election experts have called the web “quasi-science,” but Harris, like many other Republican voters in Arizona, remains unconvinced by extensive statewide reviews that have found no general irregularity.

She has tears in her eyes as she details stories of election misconduct she has heard from friends and on social media.

“You can say it’s anecdotal, but we have all these stories,” she said.

According to her, who is behind this vote rigging? “The global elites,” she said. “It’s about keeping in place the powers that feel they can lead a better world than anyone else,” she said.

Democrats have warned that having candidates who promote Trump’s demands run for roles overseeing election processes in swing states could threaten the integrity of future elections.

Biden himself denounced Republican plans to ‘subvert’ the election, pointing out Georgia state lawmakers who he said made it easier for ‘their cronies to remove local election officials’ in an impassioned speech in Atlanta earlier this week.

Stan Barnes, a former Republican lawmaker and longtime political consultant in Arizona, agreed that the United States was experiencing “unprecedented times” and acknowledged that Trump’s continued dominance of the party had made it difficult for Republican candidates to disavow. his assertions.

But he called Democrats’ scaremongering rhetoric “too cynical” and warned against fear.

“The first time I heard a major party presidential candidate claim the election was stolen was when Hillary Clinton did it in 2016. And we’ve already forgotten that. So I just don’t buy Donald Trump’s opponents’ allegation that democracy is in jeopardy if someone endorsed by Trump ends up in an elected position that oversees elections,” he said.

“There are checks and balances in the system,” he added.

– by Rozina Sabur, Daily Telegraph UK

