Strengthened fight against COVID, saved lives, says Modi





With 156 million doses administered so far, over 92% of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 68% have been fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry.

A health worker prepares to vaccinate a woman with a dose of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine in Chennai. AFP

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naredra Modi, praising India Year-long COVID-19 vaccination campaign, said it had added great strength to the fight against the pandemic and helped save lives and protect livelihoods. According to Health Ministry officials, over 156.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered, with 92% of the adult population receiving at least one dose, while over 68% have been fully immunized. When the pandemic first hit, not much was known about the virus, Modi said. However, our scientists and innovators have immersed themselves in vaccine development, he added. India is proud that our nation has been able to help fight the pandemic through vaccines, Modi tweeted. "I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign," he said, adding that the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional. "When we see glimpses of vaccinated people in remote areas or of our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride," he said. Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has saved lives and therefore protected livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 The Prime Minister asserted that India's approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science-based. The health infrastructure is also being reinforced to ensure that his fellow citizens receive proper care, he said, asking people to continue to follow all protocols related to COVID-19. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised Modi for a successful one-year vaccination campaign in India and said the country had set an example to the world of how the government and the people could overcome impossible challenges together. Shah praised scientists, health workers and COVID warriors for their effort. "With the effective leadership, determination and steadfast efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has set an example to the world that if government and people come together for the benefit of the nation and set a common goal, then the country can overcome the impossible and overcome all challenges," he tweeted in Hindi with a hashtag about a year of vaccination campaign. arenarendramodi 1 , , #1YearofVaccineDrive Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2022 The Center will issue a postage stamp today to mark the completion of a year-long inoculation campaign. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also hailed Modi's strong leadership, saying: "The world's largest vaccination campaign continues to grow, built on the combined strengths of , the efforts of the frontline workers and Jan Bhagidari. The government's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, marked the one-year milestone by posting an informative thread on Twitter: Our vaccination campaign has shown the power of Team India Today, as we mark one year of the worlds #LargestVaccineDrive, we've witnessed what happens when 1.3 billion people come together for a common goal. Here is a yarn that will make you proud!" Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviyashared on Twitter: Discover the journey of #1YearOfVaccineDrive, which provides insight into the nation's collective struggle against #COVID-19[FEMININE[FEMININE under the visionary and inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi From. pic.twitter.com/Hit9Ku8rzS Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 16, 2022 On January 3, 2022, India also opened its vaccination campaign to include young adults aged 15-17. As of January 2, 2021, besides widely administered vaccines, such as Serum Institutes Covishield and Covaxin made in India, six other vaccines have been approved in India. These are Zydus Cadilas ZyCoV-D, Serum Institute Covovax vaccine, Biological Es Corbevax, Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Moderna and Johnson and Johnsons.

