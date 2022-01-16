Boris Johnson ‘as unpopular as Theresa May before she had to quit’

Labor has taken the lead against the Tories in a poll since the parties’ revelations in Downing Street during the lockdown.

Boris Johnson’s personal approval rating has also dropped significantly.

The poll, carried out by Opinium, gives Labor a 10-point lead over the Tories. Labor had 41% support, up two, while Conservative support fell further to 31%. It’s Labors’ biggest advance since 2013.

Mr Johnson’s approval rating fell to -42%, his worst approval rating in an Opinium poll, beating the record he set last week (-24%).

It also matches Theresa May’s worst ever approval rating at the time of the 2019 European elections.

Two-thirds (64%) disapprove of the job he is doing as prime minister, with 22% approving (compared to 54% disapproving and 30% approving last week). Keir Starmers’ approval rating remains stable, with 36% approval versus 32% disapproval. Only 21% choose Johnson as their preferred prime minister compared to 30% choosing Keir Starmer. Last week Sir Keir’s figure was also 30% but Mr Johnsons’ figure was 27%.

When asked if the parties broke the rules, 78% believe Downing Street staff broke the lockdown rules compared to 8% saying they did not. In response to questions, 76% think Mr Johnson himself broke the lockdown rules against 8% who think he didn’t and 13% think Boris Johnson is telling the truth about what happened passed against 64% who do not.

Almost two-thirds (63%) think Mr Johnson should quit as leader of the Tory party, while 22% think he should remain leader of the Tory party and 30% of current Tory voters and 48% of 2019 Conservative voters think he should quit. . Even among prime ministers’ base, 2019 Conservative Party voters, 46% think he should step down compared to 39% who think he should stay on.

Adam Drummond, head of political and social research at Opinium, said: “While Boris Johnson managed to win the 2019 election with a negative net approval rating, what we have seen in the last month is a orders of magnitude worse.The prime minister has gone from polarizing to unifying with nearly every demographic or political group disapproving of him.This latest figure is the worst we have ever recorded for him and is on par with unpopularity of Theresa May just before she had to resign.

“Although Johnson has been unpopular before, he has generally had his base of people who voted Leave in 2016 and the Conservatives in 2019 whose positive views counteracted the fact that voters from other parties did not like him. Now, however, that group is deserting the 46% of 2019 Conservative incumbents who want Johnson to quit versus 39% who want him to stay.

“However, while Labor leads in voting intentions, their lead is small and largely due to Johnson’s unpopularity. When we tested Johnson’s possible successors, while most cabinet members have received negative ratings, almost half of people (45%) say they think Rishi Sunak would be a good prime minister, a figure that is higher than both Labour’s vote share and its rating. Keir Starmer’s endorsement.”

When asked to choose his successor, only Rishi Sunak scores a positive net score for making a good prime minister.

Newspapers today continue to discuss Mr Johnson’s future. The Sunday Times reports that he is planning a ‘mass cleanse’ to ‘save his own skin’.

The newspaper reports that the attempt to save his leadership is known as ‘Operation Save Big Dog’ and that he plans a host of political announcements to try to woo MPs and disillusioned voters is dubbed Operation Red Meat. This includes a Downing Street alcohol ban, a freeze on BBC license fees, plans to tackle NHS waiting lists and lift all remaining coronavirus restrictions on January 26.

