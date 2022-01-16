Trump says COVID-19 treatment is anti-white





Donald Trump has said white people are ‘last in line’ for COVID-19 treatments. At a rally in Arizona, Trump claimed the left is “basing white people to determine who lives and who dies.” Some states have issued guidelines that non-white race is a risk factor for serious illness and death from COVID-19. Loading Something is loading.

At a Saturday rally in Florence, Arizona, former President Donald Trump claimed white people were being discriminated against in the allocation of COVID-19 treatments.

“The left now rations life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminates and denigrates, simply denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies,” Trump said.

“You get it based on your race. In fact, in New York State, if you’re white, you have to go to the bottom of the line to get medical help. If you’re white, you go straight to the back of the line.”

The former president referenced a recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece titled “New York’s Race-Based Preferential Covid Treatments.”

The article says COVID-19 treatments such as monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals are in short supply, and New York State has issued guidelines outlining how to allocate them to those who need them most.

The guidelines state that “non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor” due to “long-standing systemic and social inequalities in health” that increase the risk of serious illness and death. death from COVID-19.

Utah and Minnesota health departments have issued similar guidelines.

Hispanics or Latinos are dying from COVID-19 at a 2.1x rate compared to whites, and blacks or African Americans are dying at a 1.9x rate, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you’re white you don’t get the vaccine, or if you’re white you don’t get therapy. It’s amazing to think that. And nobody wants that, black people don’t want that, white people I don’t want it, nobody wants it,” Trump said at his rally in Arizona.

It’s unclear what the former president meant by his claims that white people don’t get the vaccine.

Bloomberg reports that in nearly half of U.S. states, vaccination rates for blacks and Hispanics are lower than those for whites by 10 percentage points or more.

In the clip of Trump’s speech, broadcast by the right-wing broadcast network Right Side, several black people can be seen in the crowd behind him wearing “Blacks for Trump” t-shirts and cheering.

At Trump rallies, people wearing “Blacks for Trump” t-shirts are often placed prominently behind him.

