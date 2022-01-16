Early polls will likely be a pinch and tuck affair between PML-N and PTI





PTI and PML-N logos. Photos: Geo.tv/fileSurvey by IPOR finds PML-N the first choice of 29% of respondents, while 28% favor PTI. PTI loses 4% of its supporters to its popularity in the 2018 election , while PML-N becomes 5% more popular, according to a survey. 33% of respondents think Nawaz Sharif can solve their problems, 30% think Prime Minister Imran Khan can do wonders for Pakistan.

KARACHI: With 29% of voters in favor of the PML-N and 28% in favor of the PTI, the next general elections should be a matter of pinching between the two main political parties in the event of early polls, The News reported on Sunday.

The PTI lost 4% of its supporters compared to its popularity in the 2018 elections, while the PML-N became 5% more popular and the PPP gained 2% of supporters, according to an IPOR survey.

The survey covered a sample of 3,700 people and was conducted between December 22 and January 9, 2022.

The survey showed a close contest between PML-N and PTI, with IPOR finding PML-N to be the first choice for 29% of respondents, while 28% were in favor of PTI. and 15% of PPP.

All of these parties continue to show voter confidence in their stronghold provinces.

No less than 33% of respondents believed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could solve their and Pakistan’s problems, 30% believed that Prime Minister Imran Khan could do wonders for the country, while 10% placed their hopes on the chairman of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto.

Asked about the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, 68% of respondents said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan.

