Turkey’s inflation rate hits highest level under Prime Minister Erdogan





Turkey’s inflation rate has hit its highest level since Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power nearly 20 years ago, as the president’s controversial economic controls have driven prices up. The country’s consumer price index rose 36% year-on-year in December, according to data released by Turkish statistics agencies on Monday. This is the highest consumer price rise since September 2002, as Turkey recovered from the financial crisis that paved the way for the landslide victory of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in ‘Erdogan in November of the same year. Is shown. That number rose sharply from the official inflation rate of 21% last month, after President Erdogan repeatedly ordered the central bank to lower interest rates in recent months despite inflation hitting double digits. . Thing. His assertion that banks have cut benchmark lending rates by a total of 5 percentage points to 14% since September has had a significant negative impact on real interest rates, allowing investors to flee the Turkish lira and to make a big difference in the imports of energy and raw materials. Depend on. As a result, public dissatisfaction with the soaring cost of living rose and polls lost support for the AKP. Inflation in December, above analysts’ consensus forecast of 30%, was driven by a nearly 54% year-on-year rise in transportation costs and a nearly 44% increase in food and beverages. Hundred. The producer price index has risen much faster, by 80% year-on-year, a sign that the fall of the pound, which lost around 45% of its value against the dollar in 2021, is causing difficulties for companies . Istanbul HSBC analyst Ibrahim Axoi warned that inflation could rise further in the coming months, reaching around 42% in April and May. The figures were met with disappointment from the country’s opposition. Former central bank governor and current IYI party official Drumsh Ilmas said inflation was the “root cause” of the country’s economic problems and called for an “urgent stabilization programme”. advised Ali Babakan, a former Erdogan ally who leads the Deva opposition, suggested the true inflation was even higher than the official figures, and described the country’s statistics agency as a “counterfeiting agency”. . He said he was “no close” to the significant rise in energy prices announced earlier this year. As a result, electricity prices for the most concentrated commercial users increased by 125% and around 50%. Domestic use. Erdogan, a longtime opponent of high interest rates, rejects mainstream economic wisdom that higher borrowing costs help curb high inflation. Turkey’s president will eventually stabilize prices as part of a new economic model to promote exports, investment and job creation, despite growing disappointment in Turkish business circles. Keep insisting on bringing. Prime Minister Erdogan said last month he would raise the minimum wage by 50% with the lira, and the government promised not to allow workers to “crawl” with rising prices, admitting the pain of public inflation. Economists say raising the wages of minimum-wage workers is necessary to protect them from the rising cost of living, but such a large rise is in itself inflation and the risk of price increases spiraling out of control. I warned that there were.

