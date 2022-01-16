Vaccination has added great strength to fight COVID: PM Modi





New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Hailing India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign as it completes a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that it has added great strength to the fight against the pandemic and had saved lives and protected livelihoods.

When the pandemic first hit, not much was known about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators have immersed themselves in vaccine development, he noted. India is proud that our nation has been able to help fight the pandemic through vaccines, Modi tweeted.

“I salute every individual associated with the vaccination campaign,” he said, adding that the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional.

“When we see glimpses of vaccinated people in remote areas or of our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride,” he said. The Prime Minister asserted that India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science-based. The health infrastructure is also being reinforced to ensure that his fellow citizens receive proper care, he said, asking people to continue to follow all protocols related to COVID-19. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign concluded on Sunday over a year, during which more than 156.76 million doses of the vaccine were administered.

According to Health Ministry officials, over 92% of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 68% have been fully immunized. The Center will issue a postage stamp on Sunday afternoon to mark the completion of a year-long inoculation campaign. (This article was published from a news feed with no text changes. Only the title has been changed.)

