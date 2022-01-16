Rally in Arizona | Donald Trump criticizes politicians wanting to control the lives of Americans





(Florence) Donald Trump repeated that he had won the last presidential election in the United States and criticized politicians in Washington who want to control the lives of Americans, Saturday, during a rally in front of his supporters in Arizona.

Updated yesterday 11:47 p.m.

Huw GRIFFITH Agence France-Presse

We’re tired of Washington politicians controlling our lives. We are fed up with obligations, he thundered.

The extremist democrats want to make the United States a communist country, he also launched.

Before intoning his lying leitmotif since the last presidential election in November 2020: We won the elections. We have largely won. We can’t let them off the hook.

Speakers before him had already heated up the crowd, calling out Joe Biden as someone weak and disturbed, and targeting the lame media, whistled by supporters of the former Republican president.

Most of the markers of Trumpism were used, from the election stealing media injustice, to opening borders and the fact that the United States would become the laughing stock of the world.

PHOTO ROSS D. FRANKLIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Crowd gathers Saturday for Donald Trump’s public meeting

Some had arrived in Florence, a rural town southeast of the state capital, Phoenix, several days ahead of Florida or Texas.

In the desert wind, the Trump2020 and Trump2024 flags floated over a vast field, to encourage the defeated billionaire at the polls after four years in the White House to stand for the next presidential election.

Before the start of the public meeting, the crowd chanted Lets go Brandon, an insulting code phrase for Joe Biden that became a rallying cry for the Trumpist base.

It’s almost like a Woodstock MAGA, a mix between the hippie festival of the 1960s and the Make America Great Again meetings of the ex-real estate magnate, enthuses Jonathan Riches, who claims to be his 40 public meeting of Donald Trump. They are patriots from all over the country coming together for the good of the country. We love our president, he says.

Press conference canceled

After invoking in particular an alleged malice of the media to explain the cancellation of a press conference that he wanted to organize on January 6, during the first anniversary of the murderous assault of his supporters on the American Capitol, Donald Trump therefore faced a conquered public this time.

Among the guests was Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who Donald Trump has endorsed and who has claimed in the past that she would not have certified Joe Biden’s victory in this key state if she had been in office at the time. -L.

Donald Trump retains great influence over the Republican Party, many elected officials wishing to retain their seats in the next elections wish to benefit from his dubbing and therefore often adhere to conspiracy theories suggesting that the presidential election was stolen, or at least do not openly deny them.

The Florence rally was the first with a large audience since October for the billionaire. As he often does, Donald Trump has proclaimed this to be the biggest audience, going deeper than he can see. No precise figures were provided, however, and the crowds weren’t the size of those who came to see him before his victory in 2016.

PHOTO ROSS D. FRANKLIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Crowd gathers Saturday for Donald Trump’s public meeting

Donald Trump, banned from Twitter and who, since leaving the White House, preferred to intervene on ultra-conservative media and won over to his cause, granted an interview on Tuesday to public radio NPR.

After recommending that Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, a politically sensitive issue in the United States, he cut the interview short when the reporter questioned his unsubstantiated allegations of presidential fraud.

His rally also came 24 hours after the announcement of the abandonment, by a major television service, of the pro-Trump channel One America News Network (OAN).

The ex-president has repeatedly advised his supporters to turn to this ultra-conservative and conspiratorial channel, which is trying to compete with Fox News among right-wing readership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lapresse.ca/international/etats-unis/2022-01-15/rassemblement-en-arizona/donald-trump-critique-les-politiciens-voulant-controler-les-vies-des-americains.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

