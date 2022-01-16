Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Govt Prepares Rs 451 Trillion for National Economic Stimulus Program





The government has allocated a budget of Rs 451 trillion for the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) 2022 which will be used for health, social welfare and fiscal facilities for several sectors. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs (Menko Ekon) Airlangga Hartarto said in a press statement after attending a limited meeting on the evaluation of the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM). ) led by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Sunday (01/16/2022) by videoconference. . Mr. Presidentadi has approved several PEN-related programs. Regarding the PEN, a budget for 2022 has been prepared for IDR 451 trillion and it is divided into three, namely for health, social protection, and related to tax facilities for several sectors or SMEs and companies, Airlangga said. . Airlangga explained that the government will extend until June 2022 the real estate tax incentive in the form of state-supported VAT (PPN DTP). “What was approved by the first president is related to the land tax incentive or the value added tax borne by the government, it is expected that the extension will be carried out until June 2022,” he said. -he explains. For apartments/timber-framed houses worth Rs 2 billion, 50% VAT DTP is given and calculated from the start of the contract, and it is hoped that the house can be completed within nine months. Then, for goods with a sale price of IDR 2 to 5 billion, they will receive 25% VAT on DTP. The next program is the provision of Tariff Facility for Luxury Goods Sales Tax (PPnBM) specifically for the automotive sector with sales prices below Rs 200 million, such as cars. cheap green car or LCGC. PPnBM is now 3%, while in Q1 the facility is zero% meaning 3% is government expense, in Q2 2% is government expense, in third quarter, 1% is borne by the government. , and in the fourth quarter, you pay in full, namely according to the tariff, which is 3%, Airlangga said. Meanwhile, for the automobile with a price of 200-250 million rupees, the PPnBM tariff is 15%, Airlangga explained, the PPnBM will be borne by the government at 50% in the first quarter. “In the first quarter, 50% was taken over by the government, so people paid 7.5% and in the second quarter, they started paying”fullat 15 percent, he said. Another program approved by the Head of State is the strategy frontLoading of social assistance as part of the extension of the cash transfer program for street vendors (PKL)/warungs and fishermen. The number of participants is estimated at 2.76 million people, 1 million street vendors and traders and 1.76 million fishers/extremely poor residents. The amount granted is IDR 600,000 per beneficiary. This will be implemented soon and the President also agrees that social protection will be implemented front-loading in the first trimester, he says.(DND/UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/pemerintah-siapkan-rp451-triliun-untuk-program-pemulihan-ekonomi-nasional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos