Donald Trump impersonates Joe Biden to make Arizona rally crowd laugh





Former President Donald Trump impersonated President Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona on Saturday, criticizing his successor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the rally in Florence, Trump’s first rally of 2022, the Republican leader briefly gave an impression of the president.

During a high-profile speech, Trump listed issues like the southern border and inflation. He also backtracked on unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election suffered from massive voter fraud and other irregularities, and he took aim at infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

At one point, the ex-president told rally attendees, “We all knew Joe Biden wouldn’t be so good, but few could have imagined he would be such a disaster for this country, which they did.”

Trump mentioned inflation, gas prices and recent supply chain issues before turning to COVID-19.

“There are four times as many COVID cases, remember -” he said, then seemed to mimic Biden’s voice, saying, “I’m going to get rid of COVID.”

Trump appeared to be referring to cases before Labor Day weekend in September 2021 were four times higher than the same time in 2020

Trump started wiggling his fist in a way that seemed to mimic the president’s gestures.

“I’m going to get rid of COVID,” he said in a fake Biden voice.

A snippet of Trump’s speech, including the mimic, has been viewed more than 50,000 times since it was shared on Twitter by conservative news site Newsmax.

Biden claimed “we have overcome” COVID and “together we defeat the virus” during an Independence Day celebration at the White House on July 4, 2021.

At that time, COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths were declining as millions of Americans received their vaccines. Since then, the Delta and then Omicron variants have caused an increase in the number of cases in the United States.

Trump’s impression was endorsed by the crowd, and many rally attendees heard brief laughter in response.

Large crowds gathered on the grounds of the Canyon Moon Ranch festival to hear Trump at his first rally of 2022, a crucial election year due to the upcoming midterm elections. Mario Tam/Getty Images

Trump also appeared to criticize Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), who recently had high-profile clashes with two Republican senators.

“Biden made him the person. He’s like the king. Fauci is the king,” the former president said, prompting some chants of “lock him up” from the crowd.

“Lock her up” was a popular chant at Trump’s presidential campaign rallies in 2016, when directed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated to win the White House that year. .

Although Trump did not use his first rally of 2022 to confirm whether or not he would seek another term as president in 2024, he reiterated baseless claims that the last presidential election was “rigged” against him.

“I love Arizona. We had a terrific win in Arizona that came out and I just want to wish everyone a happy new year. We’re going to have, I think, a great year,” Trump said.

Biden won Arizona State in 2020 and three subsequent audits confirmed his victory there, including a hotly debated audit of the Cyber ​​Ninjas company which had the backing of Trump and some of his allies. .

Former President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a rally on the grounds of the Canyon Moon Ranch festival January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. Trump impersonated President Joe Biden to get the crowd laughing. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-mimics-joe-biden-video-arizona-rally-laughing-crowd-1669837 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos