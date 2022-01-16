Covid vaccination campaign boosted infection control and saved lives: PM Modi





New Delhi : The Prime Minister said the vaccination campaign had saved lives and protected livelihoods. “Today marks one year of vaccination campaign. I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has saved lives. and so protect livelihoods,” the prime minister tweeted. Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has saved lives and therefore protected livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had called the COVID vaccination campaign “the most successful” in the world. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Today the biggest vaccination campaign in the world comes to an end in one year. Started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the efforts of all, it is today the most successful vaccination campaign in the world today. I congratulate all health workers, scientists and compatriots.” “Because of the unity of the people and the commitment of Prime Minister Modi, India not only produced the COVID-19 vaccine but also vaccinated a large portion of the population. The campaign year vaccination against COVID represents the will of the country,” Mandaviya tweeted. in Hindi. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage against COVID-19 topped 156.76 crores within a year. India started its nationwide COVID vaccination campaign on January 16, 2021. Starting initially with the inoculation of healthcare workers with vaccines, it was later extended to frontline workers, followed by people over 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities. Later, it was also extended to everyone over 45, then to those over 18. The vaccination campaign for people aged 15 to 18 started on January 3, 2022 and to administer the precautionary doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and more than sixty people, it then started on January 10. January of this year. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, according to provisional reports up to 7am Sunday. In the past 24 hours, more than 66 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered.

