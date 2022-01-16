Conservative party chairman signals upheaval in Whitehall as anger at Boris Johnson mounts

Chairman of Britain’s Conservative Party Oliver Dowden admitted on Sunday he was ‘irritated’ by allegations of parties being held in Downing Street during the pandemic, but argued Boris Johnson should stay in office as he hinted with a jolt. top of Whitehall culture.

The past week has seen a flurry of government-killing headlines, including reports that two booze-fueled parties took place at No 10 the night before Prince Philip’s funeral and allegations that the Prime Minister reportedly encouraged his staff to participate after work. on Fridays” so that the staff “let off steam”.

Speaking to Sky News, Dowden said he understood the public’s disgust at the news. “I don’t diminish for a second that the kind of events we saw were totally wrong – I was mad at them, my constituents were mad at them, the whole country was mad at them,” he said. -he declares.

The former culture secretary said ‘to move forward’ it would be vital that Sue Gray’s investigation into the alleged parties establishes ‘the full facts of what happened’.

Gray, a senior civil servant, is currently investigating the alleged lockdown parties, which took place between May 2020 and April 2021, with his investigation likely to focus on the drinking culture within Whitehall as well as the leaders.

Dowden said: ‘I can tell you that the Prime Minister is genuinely committed, both in showing his remorse and his apologies for what happened, but also in taking action to ensure that we tackle the type of culture in Downing Street that allowed something like this to happen.”

His comments follow growing alarm among senior Tories over Johnson’s handling of the crisis and his viability as party leader, as public backlash against the Tories grows.

A total of six Tory MPs have publicly called on Johnson to step down, including North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen, who over the weekend argued that Johnson had lost the “moral authority” to lead, adding that he had started receiving hundreds of emails from his constituents on the issue.

That sentiment was echoed by former children’s minister Tim Loughton, who said on Saturday he had “unfortunately come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable”.

“Frankly, the problem for me is not how many sausage rolls or glasses of prosecco the prime minister actually consumed,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “The reason for my conclusion in asking him to stand down is the way he has handled the growing revelations over the past few weeks.”

While he refrained from calling on the Prime Minister to leave, former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith on Sunday called reports of the coronavirus holiday in Whitehall “unforgivable”, adding that they indicated a work culture that has become “lazy and cowardly”. .

“You know, most companies wouldn’t allow things to happen in offices, even if people were under pressure,” he told Sky News.

The opposition Labor Party has also stepped up calls in recent days for Tory MPs to oust the Prime Minister.

“I think the prime minister broke the law. I think he then lied about what happened,” Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC. “We are now a country paralyzed by the weakness of the Prime Minister. That is why, in the national interest, he must leave.