Politics
Conservative party chairman signals upheaval in Whitehall as anger at Boris Johnson mounts
Chairman of Britain’s Conservative Party Oliver Dowden admitted on Sunday he was ‘irritated’ by allegations of parties being held in Downing Street during the pandemic, but argued Boris Johnson should stay in office as he hinted with a jolt. top of Whitehall culture.
The past week has seen a flurry of government-killing headlines, including reports that two booze-fueled parties took place at No 10 the night before Prince Philip’s funeral and allegations that the Prime Minister reportedly encouraged his staff to participate after work. on Fridays” so that the staff “let off steam”.
Speaking to Sky News, Dowden said he understood the public’s disgust at the news. “I don’t diminish for a second that the kind of events we saw were totally wrong – I was mad at them, my constituents were mad at them, the whole country was mad at them,” he said. -he declares.
The former culture secretary said ‘to move forward’ it would be vital that Sue Gray’s investigation into the alleged parties establishes ‘the full facts of what happened’.
Gray, a senior civil servant, is currently investigating the alleged lockdown parties, which took place between May 2020 and April 2021, with his investigation likely to focus on the drinking culture within Whitehall as well as the leaders.
Dowden said: ‘I can tell you that the Prime Minister is genuinely committed, both in showing his remorse and his apologies for what happened, but also in taking action to ensure that we tackle the type of culture in Downing Street that allowed something like this to happen.”
His comments follow growing alarm among senior Tories over Johnson’s handling of the crisis and his viability as party leader, as public backlash against the Tories grows.
A total of six Tory MPs have publicly called on Johnson to step down, including North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen, who over the weekend argued that Johnson had lost the “moral authority” to lead, adding that he had started receiving hundreds of emails from his constituents on the issue.
That sentiment was echoed by former children’s minister Tim Loughton, who said on Saturday he had “unfortunately come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable”.
“Frankly, the problem for me is not how many sausage rolls or glasses of prosecco the prime minister actually consumed,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “The reason for my conclusion in asking him to stand down is the way he has handled the growing revelations over the past few weeks.”
While he refrained from calling on the Prime Minister to leave, former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith on Sunday called reports of the coronavirus holiday in Whitehall “unforgivable”, adding that they indicated a work culture that has become “lazy and cowardly”. .
“You know, most companies wouldn’t allow things to happen in offices, even if people were under pressure,” he told Sky News.
The opposition Labor Party has also stepped up calls in recent days for Tory MPs to oust the Prime Minister.
“I think the prime minister broke the law. I think he then lied about what happened,” Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC. “We are now a country paralyzed by the weakness of the Prime Minister. That is why, in the national interest, he must leave.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/47711349-d110-4d67-b720-03dd2f6975f1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022