Donald Trump attacks Covid measures at ‘Save America’ rally in Arizona





Donald Trump has attacked the US federal government’s measures to control Covid-19, including mandatory vaccinations for government workers in key sectors and employees of large corporations, saying they represent a controlling influence from Washington.

He also accused the health services of discriminating against white people by refusing Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

It’s almost like a Woodstock MAGA. These are patriots from across the country coming together for the common good of this country

Participant in the rally

Mr Trump made the claims in a speech to thousands of supporters in Arizona on Saturday, once again insisting he had won the 2020 US presidential election.

The former president said hospitals disparage white people, saying if you’re white you don’t get the vaccine or if you’re white you don’t get therapy. In New York State, if you’re white, you go to the back of the line if you want help.

It is unclear what Mr. Trump based his claims on.

Donald Trump supporters cheer as the former president speaks at a Save America rally in Florence, Arizona on January 15. PA

On Thursday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said racial discrimination against white Covid patients is happening in Texas.

The claim appears to have first surfaced in November in a Facebook post from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, USA Today reported. This has been repeatedly denied by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Supporters arrived in the area days in advance from as far away as Florida or Texas, waiting to hear the former president lay out a familiar list of grievances.

We are done with our lives controlled by politicians in Washington. We’re done with warrants, Mr. Trump said, in a reference to rules introduced to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Radical Democrats want to turn the United States into a communist country, he continued.

We won these elections. We won them big. We can’t let them get away with it.

Silence on Capitol Riot

Previous speakers had remained on similar themes, calling 2020 election-winning President Joe Biden weak and deranged, and taking aim at the lame media, which was duly booed by the crowd.

Flags proclaiming Trump 2020 “and Trump 2024” fluttered in the desert wind, as chants of Let’s Go Brandon erupted from the crowd. The slogan has become code in right-wing circles after a reporter confused rude anti-Biden chants.

It’s just a party atmosphere, said Jonathan Riches, who was attending his 40th Trump rally.

It’s almost like a Woodstock MAGA. They are patriots from across the country coming together for the common good of this country. We love our president.

MAGA is an acronym for Trump’s 2016 campaign call to Make America Great Again.

Trump scrapped a promised press conference on Jan. 6, the anniversary of his supporters’ invasion of the Capitol, and the rally was his first major public outing since October.

As usual, he proclaimed it to be the biggest crowd, going further than the eye can see, although exact attendance figures were not immediately available.

In the run-up to his election victory in 2016, and throughout his presidency, tens of thousands of supporters flocked to hear him speak.

But crowds have since dwindled and Saturday’s turnout appeared to be much lower than previous rallies.

The rally, on farmland in Florence, 100 miles from Phoenix, brought together a selection of Republicans who echoed Mr. Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

They included Kari Lake, whom Trump endorsed for Arizona governor in this year’s race. She had previously said she would not have certified Mr Biden as a winner had she been in office at the time.

Mr Trump, who lost his Twitter megaphone over his claims on the poll, has been a much more low-key presence in American politics since leaving office.

But he still looms large in the Republican Party, where adhering to his theories or at least not publicly denying them is often vital to the survival of members of Congress and state legislatures.

The risk of Covid is high

Mr. Trump has largely avoided mainstream media since leaving office.

However, he ventured to National Public Radio (NPR) last week to say he was recommending people get vaccinated against Covid-19, a controversial issue in the United States, where there is widespread hesitation to vaccination on the right.

There were almost no masks or other anti-Covid precautions in evidence among the crowds in Florence, despite the wave of the Omicron variant sweeping the United States.

Nationwide, more than 750,000 people a day test positive for the disease.

The rally comes 24 hours after pro-Trump TV station OAN was dumped by its main distributor.

Mr Trump had repeatedly directed his fans to the conspiracy theory outlet, which hopes to take a bite out of the right-wing viewers market dominated by Fox News.

Updated: January 16, 2022, 2:13 p.m.

