Trump said ‘babies can be killed even after birth’





Donald Trump made provocative comments about abortion and transgender people at a rally in Arizona. He falsely claimed that Democrat politicians said “babies can be killed even after birth”. He also spoke about transgender people and promised “to ban men from participating in women’s sports”. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump stoked the culture wars at a rally in Florence, Arizona on Saturday, making provocative comments about the Democratic Party’s positions on transgender people and abortion.

“We’re done taking lectures on science from a party that tells us that men and women, women are men, and babies and it’s a fact, babies can be killed even after birth. “, said Trump.

“Before they were talking about being late, now they’re talking about going to your governor of Virginia, your former governor of Virginia, and they’re fine, babies can be killed after birth.”

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2022

Trump was likely referring to debunked claims that then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam promoted infanticide in a 2019 interview.

In the interview, Northam talked about instances where a fetus might be non-viable or severely deformed, and what might happen after birth.

A spokesperson for Northam clarified to Vox at the time that “the governor had ‘completely no’ reference to the euthanasia of infants born after botched abortions.”

Abortion has long been a hot topic for voters, especially Republicans, and Republican lawmakers in states across the country have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws.

While still a private citizen, Donald Trump once spoke out about his pro-choice luck, but said he eventually changed his mind and went anti-abortion.

Trump also made multiple references to transgender people at the rally in Arizona, including his claims that the Democratic Party says “men and women, women are men.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Trump promised “to ban men from participating in women’s sports.”

Jonsey (@joneslillycal) January 16, 2022

The question of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports has recently become a lightning rod question.

Trump’s comments about transgender people reflect his approach to transgender rights during his tenure as president, which the Biden administration has called discriminatory.

His administration banned transgender service members from joining the US military, which President Joe Biden later rescinded.

