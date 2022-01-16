PM Modi salutes all associated with India’s COVID vaccination campaign on 1st anniversary





As India grapples with the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, on Sunday the country ended its year-long COVID-19 vaccination campaign. To mark the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his gratitude to those who participated in the vaccination campaign. He went on to say that the national vaccination campaign has made a significant contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 disease. This campaign has saved lives and thus preserved livelihoods. Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has saved lives and therefore protected livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 Further, glancing at the previous scenario, Prime Minister Modi said, “When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, we didn’t know much about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators have immersed themselves in vaccine development. The campaign had started with the vaccination of frontline staff and the distribution of two vaccines such as Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from Serum Institute of India (SII). When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, we didn’t know much about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators have immersed themselves in vaccine development. India is proud that our nation has been able to contribute in the fight against the pandemic through vaccines. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 ‘Our hearts and minds are filled with pride’: PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccination While talking about medical personnel in case of vaccination, Modi went on to say that doctors, nurses, as well as medical professionals, have played a vital role. When we see glimpses of vaccinated people in remote areas or of our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, he added. At the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses and caregivers is exceptional. When we see glimpses of vaccinated people in remote areas or of our healthcare workers getting vaccinated there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 That day, Prime Minister Modi even pointed out that the country has also improved health infrastructure to ensure all other Indians are treated as they need. He even urged citizens to continue following all COVID-19 related measures to end the outbreak. India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science-based. We are also strengthening health infrastructure to provide our fellow citizens with adequate care. Let’s continue to follow all protocols related to COVID-19 and overcome the pandemic. #1YearOfVaccineDrive Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 COVID Vaccination in India On top of that, more than 92 percent of the country’s adult population has received at least one dose and more than 68 percent has been fully immunized, according to Health Ministry experts. The year-long nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign has come to an end, with around 156.76 crores of vaccine doses delivered. In addition, the country has started administering booster doses of vaccines to young people between the ages of 15 and 18. According to provisional data, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccination doses had been delivered to eligible people up to 7 a.m. on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed. More than 66 lakh vaccination doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. So far, 43,19,278 precautionary doses have been administered, according to official data. Healthcare professionals received 17,92,784 doses, frontline workers received 14,45,001 doses, and people over 60 with comorbidities received 10,81,493 doses. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Saturday that India had documented 2,71,202 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The daily positivity rate is 16.28%. The total number of COVID-19 disease cases in the country has risen to 3,71,22,164, with 15,50,377 active cases. Image: PTI

