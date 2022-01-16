PM Modi praises healthcare workers and scientists as Indias Covid-19 vaccination campaign ends one year | India News







The Prime Minister said the vaccination campaign had saved lives and protected livelihoods.

When the pandemic first hit, not much was known about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators have immersed themselves in vaccine development, he noted.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted everyone associated with the campaign.

"Today marks one year of vaccination campaign. I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against Covid-19. It has saved lives and so protect livelihoods," the prime minister tweeted.

"I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign," he said, adding that the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional.

"When we see glimpses of vaccinated people in remote areas or of our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science-based.

Health infrastructure is also being strengthened to ensure fellow citizens receive proper care, he said, asking people to continue to follow all protocols related to Covid-19. India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science-based. We are also increasing health infrastructure https://t.co/kzgmHxIlek — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1642313513000 The vaccination campaign in India was launched on January 16 last year with healthcare workers being vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers began on February 2.

The next phase of vaccination against Covid-19 began on March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and over with specified comorbidities. Vaccination of all people over the age of 45 from April 1. The government then decided to widen the scope of the vaccination campaign by allowing anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of vaccination against Covid-19 started on January 3 this year for adolescents in the 15-18 age group.

The Ministry of Health has claimed that India’s vaccination program has been one of the most successful and largest inoculation programs.

