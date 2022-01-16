Keir Starmer denounces “the absent” Boris Johnson “who just wants to save his own skin”

The video will start automatically soon 8 to cancel

Ministers are set to tell the Prime Minister his time is up if he uses his powers to quash this week’s report on lockdown-breaking No10 parties by Whitehall enforcer Sue Gray

Keir Starmer today accuses Boris Johnson of only caring about saving his own skin as the Prime Minister’s Office was close to turning against him.

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, the Labor leader says: The sheer number of boozy parties and lockdown-breaking makes you wonder where he finds the time to do any work.

He can no longer do his basic homework. In the public interest, he should resign.

It’s clear that what he wants is what’s best for him.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the budding leader, has already distanced himself from the Prime Minister.

Others will also become hostile if Mr Johnson tries to dodge Ms Grays’ conclusions.

She is currently investigating at least 16 rule-breaking parties across Whitehall, most at No 10 and four which the Prime Minister attended.

She will also have to probe the Daily Mirror’s revelations that Downing Street workers have held wine hour Fridays throughout the pandemic and have even installed a 142-drink fridge to keep their prosecco cold.

But Ms Gray will produce a clinically factual report and it will be up to standards watchdog Lord Geidt to decide whether it means the Prime Minister has breached the ministerial code.

Former Cabinet Secretary Lord Butler told the BBC: Sue Gray's job is not to pass judgment on the Prime Minister.















And Catherine Haddon of the Institute for Government confirmed: The report cannot assign individual blame but can refer disciplinary action to others. The bare facts alone could prove deeply damaging.

But a senior Tory official said: Boris has the power to block any investigation. He alone decides whether he has broken the code.

The PM wielded that power when Home Secretary Priti Patel was found guilty of breaking the code by intimidating staff and kept her job.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, stressed: Any judgment on Boris Johnson’s conduct rests with…Boris Johnson.

He managed to make himself judge and jury, even if he is the man in the dock.















Tory backbench shop steward Sir Graham Brady needs letters from 54 Tory MPs demanding a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister for an election to take place.

It is estimated that he has received around 20 so far.

Many Tory MPs are waiting to submit their own letters until they have seen Ms Grays’ report.

They fear that opposing the Prime Minister too soon will throw him a lifeline. If less than half of Tory MPs vote against Mr Johnson in a poll, he cannot be challenged for another year under Tory party rules.

Cabinet ministers could circumvent this situation by removing Mr Johnson from Number 10 if the facts in the Gray dossier are overwhelming, just as they did with Margaret Thatcher in 1990.

And local Tory associations could follow Sutton Coldfields’ lead in declaring no confidence in the Prime Minister.















It would take 65 to force a special conference to table it. But angry Tory MPs, overwhelmed by complaints from constituents, could not wait for the report.

Former minister Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, told the BBC: We need leadership. Boris Johnson must lead or step down.

And backbench MP Andrew Bridgen said: Boris Johnson has lost the moral authority to run the country.

He is the only MP to admit sending a letter of no confidence, although senior Tories including Caroline Nokes, Roger Gale and William Wragg have publicly called on the Prime Minister to resign.

Just like Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives.















As a new poll by Find Out Now/Electoral Calculus gave Labor a 14-point lead, the highest since the days of Tony Blair, Mr Bridgen added: It’s a rule for them and the rest of us do as they’re told. It’s not acceptable.

I’m not sure an apology solves this problem. The blame stops with Boris Johnson.

If there is another emergency where he needs to call on the public to make sacrifices, he does not have that authority. This makes his position completely untenable.

Sir Keir added: We have an absent Prime Minister. He is literally hiding. It is now in the national interest that he is going there.

Downing Street was forced to apologize to the Queen last week after it emerged that two boozy staff parties took place on April 16 last year, the day before her husband’s funeral, the Duke of Edinburgh.

NHS Confederation Chairman Victor Adebowale went so far as to dub the seat of power Club Downing Street.

And top Tory Steve Norris, a former transport minister, told Property Week: Boris is out of the way.

It’s time for someone who can show up at an international conference without looking like some kind of joke.

A No10 spokeswoman said: An investigation is underway to establish the facts.