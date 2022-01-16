Trump rally: Five takeaways from the Arizona speech





Former President Donald Trump held his first rally of 2022 in Arizona, one of the focal points of his Big Lie that the election was rigged. Throughout the rally, Mr. Trump raged against his enemies both within the Republican Party and against President Joe Biden and the media.

Here are five takeaways from the Mr Trumps event in Arizona.

Trump still leads the GOP

Kari Lake, a former Arizona news anchor and gubernatorial candidate, gave one of the rallies’ keynote speeches and joined Mr Trump on stage.

Prior to the former president’s arrival in Arizona, Kimberly Yee, the Republican state treasurer and also a gubernatorial candidate, announced that she would end her campaign and run for state treasurer instead. . Mr Trump also denounced incumbent Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, whom he hated for failing to decertify the results of the 2020 election.

He will never get my endorsement, he said, amid rumors that Mr Ducey was planning to run for the Senate against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

Mr Trump has also danced at the graves of retired Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the riot in the US Capitol on January 6, most recently Rep. John Katko of New York. He sharply criticized Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both of whom serve on the select committee investigating the riot and the latter of whom is not seeking re-election.

They fall fast and furious. We got rid of it quickly, he said.

The big lie is now an article of faith

Mr. Trump opened the rally by saying The Big Lie is a lot of *** bulls.

Throughout, he explained how he won the election and continued to spread repeated lies about the 2020 presidential race to thunderous applause.

I raced twice and we won twice and did better the second time. We did much better the second time around, Mr. Trump said.

He also dismissed concerns about the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt by his supporters and instead continued to repeat claims of impropriety and that Democrats used measures during the pandemic to allow mail-in voting to steal the vote. election.

Why don’t they investigate a rigged and stolen election on November 3, he said. People are very angry. They were duped and they found out what had happened. People must be free to find the answers or else they will never trust again and our country will be completely decimated.

Trump openly espoused Jan 6 conspiracy theories and sympathy for rioters

The former president has long promoted conspiracy theories unrelated to the election. But throughout the rally, Mr Trump openly espoused the conspiracy theory that Ray Epps – previously on the FBI’s most wanted list – was a government informant and tricked people into entering the Capitol.

Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 were FBI confidential informants, agents or others, working directly or indirectly with a United States government agency, he said. People want to hear that.

He also expressed sympathy for some rioters who are currently in jail awaiting trial for their actions on the US Capitol and said they were living in hell.

The toilets are horrible, he said, adding that if we think they are innocent, we should help them defend themselves.

He also reiterated his sympathy for Ashli ​​Babbitt, the pro-Trump rioter who was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer after storming the building.

Letitia James is the No. 1 target, even above Biden

One target of Mr Trump’s wrath stood out above all others on Saturday, thanks to the former presidents’ social media and graphics teams.

The nearly two-hour rally was interrupted midway through for a pre-produced video the former president showed his fans. In the video, which was less than a minute long, statements by New York Attorney General Letitia James about her desire to sue Mr. Trump on longstanding fraud charges were highlighted.

The moment stood out, as it was the only time in the rally that Mr. Trump gave up the microphone other than to allow remarks from Kari Lake, his preferred candidate for Arizona governor.

Ms James was also the only one of Mr Trump’s Democratic rivals, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, to get the pre-produced attack video treatment.

The New York Attorney General is currently embroiled in a case suing the Trump Organization over allegations of fraud.

Impeachment supporters are always on Trump’s mind

Normally, it wouldn’t make much sense for a president to call a low-key, retired GOP congressman by name and have him take the stage at a rally across the country from to his district of origin.

But typical logic rarely applies to Trump rallies. On Saturday, Mr. Trump nominated and shamed Representative John Katko, a Republican from New York, for his announcement that he would retire and not run again this year.

The move would normally be seen as a blow to the Republican Party, which hopes to retain control of Mr. Katkos’ district (which leans slightly Democratic) and retake the House this fall.

But not for Mr. Trump, the de facto leader of the GOP, who considers Mr. Katko the enemy following the latter’s support for the second impeachment of the former president last year following the 6 January.

They fall fast and furious. Those who voted for impeachment were getting rid of them quickly, he told his supporters.

Naming the New York Congressman, he added: And John Katko is now gone, we just got rid of Katko.

The announcement was greeted with a round of applause. However, the majority of the crowd did not seem to associate the name with Mr. Trump’s impeachment effort, as was the case with better-known Republicans like Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The president’s second impeachment trial ended without a conviction, but nonetheless saw the largest defection from a presidential party of any impeachment effort in history.

