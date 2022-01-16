Trump sparked a revolt at the Census Bureau by trying to manipulate the numbers for political gain





According to a New York Times report, former President Donald Trump made what he called “unprecedented” attempts to influence the national census, which led to a revolt by senior executives unhappy with his interference.

The report notes that the twice-impeached president and his aides were trying to rush the census results in September 2020 so that, if he lost to current President Joe Biden, he could wreak havoc in the House of Representatives. .

As Michael Wines of The Times wrote, Ron S. Jarmin, deputy director and day-to-day head of the Census Bureau was one of three top executives who pushed back against White House influence.

“The memo laid out a series of instances of political interference that senior census officials planned to raise with Wilbur Ross, then secretary of the Commerce Department, who oversees the bureau,” Wines wrote. “The issues involved crucial technical aspects of the count, including the confidentiality of census respondents, the use of estimates to fill in missing demographic data, pressure to take shortcuts to produce population totals quickly, and political pressure on an emergency program that sought to identify and count unauthorized immigrants.

According to the report, officials believe Trump was going to use the inaccurate numbers to redistribute the House — which could have years-long implications for the balance of power.

Former Census Bureau director Kenneth Prewitt, now at Columbia University, said the memo showed “extraordinary pushback against political interference.”

“It was a very, very strong commitment to independence on their part,” Prewitt explained. “They said, ‘We’re going to handle the technical issues the way we think we should. “”

According to the Times’ Wins, “The Trump administration had long been open about its intention to change the formula for allocating House seats among states by excluding noncitizens from the population count. This would leave a baseline of older, whiter population in states with large immigrant populations, something that was presumed to work to Republican advantage.”

