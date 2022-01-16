PM Modi praises health, frontline workers and scientists as India’s Covid vaccination campaign ends 1 year





India

Posted: Sunday January 16th 2022, 12:45 PM [IST]

New Delhi, January 16: As India wrapped up a year of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday January 16, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted everyone associated with him in a series of tweets. On Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute every individual associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods”. Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has saved lives and therefore protected livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022 The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign concluded on Sunday over a year in which more than 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered. According to Health Ministry officials, over 92% of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 68% have been fully immunized. The Center will issue a postage stamp on Sunday afternoon to mark the completion of a year-long inoculation campaign. The campaign was launched on January 16 last year, with healthcare workers being vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers began on February 2. The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination began March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and older with specified comorbidities. Vaccination of all people over the age of 45 from April 1. The government then decided to widen the scope of the vaccination campaign by allowing anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination started on January 3 this year for teenagers in the 15-18 age group. India has started administering the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers, which include election staff deployed in the five poll-related states and co-morbid people aged 60 and over from the January 10 in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus driven by its Omicron variant. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed Article first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:45 p.m. [IST]

