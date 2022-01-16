Donald Trump returns to The Undertaker theme at rally





Former US President Donald Trump came out to The Undertaker’s theme song at his recent “Save America” ​​rally in Arizona.

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump is a well-known personality in the world of professional wrestling. His connection to wrestling dates back to the 1980s, with Trump sponsoring two back-to-back WrestleMania events at the time.

Trump held a rally in Florence, Arizona on January 15. Much to everyone’s surprise, Trump came out to WWE legend The Undertaker’s entrance theme music. The video has since gone viral on various social media platforms. Check out this tweet containing the clip in question:

Trump comes out to The Undertaker’s theme song. What a time to be alive! Trump comes out to The Undertaker’s theme song. What a time to be alive! https://t.co/oQSJJAAH1zDonald Trump has been part of several historic WWE moments

In early 2007, Donald Trump and Vince McMahon kicked off a heated feud on the road to WrestleMania 23. Trump chose Bobby Lashley as his representative while McMahon chose Umaga, with the two wrestlers set to clash at the Show of Shows. Stone Cold Steve Austin was named the special guest referee for this match.

The stakes were even higher for the contest, as the losing billionaire was to have his head shaved. The match garnered an insane amount of mainstream media coverage for WWE, resulting in an all-time high of 1.2 million buys. At WrestleMania, Lashley defeated Umaga. After the game, Lashley, Austin and Trump all banded together to shave Vince McMahon’s bald head.

Trump made the news in the wrestling world again, two years later. He bought WWE RAW from Vince McMahon as fans around the world watched in amazement. Fans were disappointed, however, as McMahon offered to buy RAW from Trump that same night. Trump sold RAW to the WWE Chairman for a double price. Trump was inducted by Vince McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, for his contributions to the business.

Read also Article continues below

Judging by Trump’s entrance to the “Save America” ​​rally, he seems to be a big fan of The Undertaker. It would be interesting to know what The Phenom has to say about Trump’s exit in his entrance theme.

A champion from another promotion just called Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Log in to reply

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-donald-trump-comes-the-undertaker-s-theme-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos