2022 Asian elections will have ripple effects in New Zealand

Simon Draper is the Executive Director of the Asia-New Zealand Te Whtau Thono Foundation.

OPINION: Like many people, I hoped that the new year could mark a new beginning, if only psychologically. It was not to be Covid cases, the New Zealand border, the national economy and Omicron on our doorstep continued to dominate the news.

Scouring the New Zealand media for Asian news, the biggest story of the new year was Bangladesh’s remarkable victory against the Black Caps, a well-deserved first.

I had planned to make this post a year in review, but looking back to 2021, it felt, frankly, a bit of a blur. The thought of seeing him again deflated me.

So with philosopher and baseball player Yogi Berra’s warnings ringing in my ears that it’s hard to make any predictions, especially about the future, I figured I’d anticipate some of the big events scheduled in Asia that will be in the news this year.

It will come as no surprise if China takes the lion’s share of Asia-related media coverage over the next two months, especially ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The arrival of Wang Xiaolong, China’s new ambassador to New Zealand, with his particularly strong business background, is a development that many business people here will be delighted to see.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to start on February 4, 2022.

But beyond China, there’s a lot more going on in Asia.

It is a big year politically in the region, with several elections scheduled in major democracies. Leadership changes in Asia may impact New Zealand as they affect regional stability.

Elections will reflect voters’ judgment of national responses to the pandemic, so we could see some real surprises.

In March, South Korea will elect a new president, replacing Moon Jae-in, who is limited by law to a single five-year term.

The two candidates, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party and Yoon Seok-youl of the opposition People Power party, are neck and neck in the polls. The fault lines in Korean politics tend to be hard or more open on security (i.e. with respect to DPRK/North Korea), with economic policy traditionally a secondary consideration.

Eduardo Munoz/AP South Korean President Moon Jae-in addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (File photo)

In May, Filipino voters will elect their new president and vice president and this election is shaping up to be worthy of a blockbuster drama starring powerful family dynasties. The Philippines is also guaranteed to have a new president as the incumbent, Rodrigo Duterte, is limited to a single six-year term.

There is a lot of interest among presidential candidates, including the current vice president; the mayor of Manila (a former actor); and boxing great Manny Pacquiao.

But polls suggest a clear favorite is Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr, son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. His running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, is the mayor of the Philippines’ fourth largest city, Davao, and the current president’s daughter.

National Historical Commission of the Philippines Sara Duterte-Carpio, mayor of Davao City in the Philippines. (File photo)

India’s general elections will be held in 2024, but the upcoming National Assembly elections will impact the future of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is a phenomenon in India and has changed this vast country in ways that his predecessors could not have. These 2022 elections will be a litmus test of his chances of continuing his agenda beyond 2024.

Later this year, the Communist Party of China will hold its five-year party congress, at which President Xi Jinping is expected to seek a third term as party leader after term limits were abolished in 2018.

This is all very opaque, and Sinologists will pour out every word that emerges from the congress, but a third term would be very significant in sweeping Chinese history.

WEBBING A protester holds a makeshift shield with photos denouncing coup leader Min Aung Hlaing on March 6, 2021.

February 1 marks the first anniversary of the coup in Myanmar. After a great sense of optimism before the coup, the chances of any election there remain remote at best.

The new chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is Cambodia, whose longtime leader Hun Sen has become the first head of government to visit Myanmar since the coup. , meeting with military leader Min Aung Hlaing on January 7. It’s hard to see much action on Myanmar from the regional bloc.

Although not strictly Asian, the Australian federal elections, which will be held no later than May 21, invariably affect New Zealand. Security commentators have noted that the timing of major security upgrades recently announced by Australia with South Korea and Japan is likely tied to the Morrison governments’ election strategy.

ROSA WOOD/POOL Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (File photo)

The world’s fourth most populous country, Indonesia, chairs the G20 group of major economies this year, and President Joko Jokowi Widodo has focused on three main priorities: inclusive healthcare, digital transformation and the transition to sustainable energy. The WHO has urged Indonesia to lead the G20 to close the global funding gap to fight the pandemic in low-income countries.

This brings us back to Covid. If 2022 is when Covid will be felt at the polls, it will also be felt in the economy. Two years of supply chain choke points; closures of schools, universities, factories and businesses; no tourism; separated families; the opening and then the closing of borders; not to mention deaths in the hundreds of thousands, this means significant economic changes are happening across Asia.

Where this will lead is unknown. But given how important Asia is to New Zealand’s prosperity, there are a lot of things businesses need to be mindful of.