Nadda hails Prime Minister Modi’s ‘stellar leadership’ on vaccine anniversary

New Delhi, January 16 (PTI)As Indias Covid vaccination campaign wraps up a year on Sunday, BJP Chairman JP Nadda said the task of pricking the country’s huge population seemed impossible but was made possible under the stellar leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with over 92% of the population having received the first dose.

The world stood up and applauded us, Nadda said.

Over the past year, India has united in this fight against COVID-19, he said, expressing gratitude to health and frontline workers in addition to the masses for their efforts. together to make this massive vaccination campaign a success.

He tweeted, India has so far administered 156 crore doses of vaccine, of which 99 crore doses have been administered in rural India. 70% of our adult population is fully immunized. Over 3 million children have received their first dose since the program began. India has led the fight against COVID-19.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign concluded on Sunday over a year, during which more than 156.76 million doses of the vaccine were administered.

The campaign was launched on January 16 last year, with healthcare workers being vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers began on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and older with specified comorbid conditions.

