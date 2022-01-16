Sedition indictment of guardians of Trump’s ‘crimes flow’ oath: former prosecutor





Former US Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says former President Donald Trump’s ‘crimes go through’ the seditious conspiracy indictment against members of far-right group Oath Keepers due to their involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The indictment against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, a former army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate, and 10 other members of the organization was unsealed this week. Rhodes was arrested on Thursday and made his first appearance before a Texas judge on Friday. The 11 members of the far-right group have been charged with “seditious conspiracy,” the first such charge against anyone involved in the violent assault on the Capitol last year.

In a video uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, Kirschner — who now works as a legal analyst for MSNBC — claimed the indictment linked the actions of the Oath Keepers directly to Trump.

“Let’s talk about how the conduct and crimes of Donald Trump run through the 48 pages of this indictment,” Kirschner said at the start of the short video clip.

“Why did the defendants choose January 6 to attack the Capitol? he asked, before reading a tweet posted by Trump before then. “”Big protest on DC on January 6th. Be there, it’ll be wild,'” the lawyer said as he read an excerpt from the former president’s message.

“And again Trump tweeted, ‘January 6, see you in DC,'” Kirschner continued.

“Why did the defendants choose to name their communication channel ‘Stop the Steal’?” he then asked, before reading another old tweet from Trump. This post urged people to attend the “Stop the Steal” protest at 11 a.m. in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

Kirschner then asked why people made their way from the rally to the Capitol that day. “This is from Donald Trump’s speech before the attack on Capitol Hill,” he answered her question, reading from the former president’s remarks at the Stop the Steal rally. During that speech, Trump told his supporters to come down to the Capitol building and “show strength” and “be strong.”

“Why did the defendants engage in violence on Capitol Hill that day? Why did they fight like madmen?” asked the former prosecutor. “Donald Trump’s words, ‘We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.'”

“This whole indictment echoes the words, the conduct, the crimes of Donald Trump,” Kirschner said, holding up the papers and concluding the video.

Earlier, during a Friday segment on MSNBC, Kirschner made a similar assessment.

“For Donald Trump, I think the parallels are even more dramatic in Donald Trump’s statements and conduct, when we compare them to what we see in this indictment,” the attorney said. He argued that “Donald Trump is going through this 48-page indictment and I think it’s a worrying sign of things to come.”

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an apparent effort to disrupt Congress’ official certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The rioters were largely enlivened by Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. This allegation has been discredited, with no evidence emerging to support it.

House Democrats, joined by 10 Republicans, voted to impeach Trump for inciting violence a week after the attack. Although Trump was acquitted about a month later by the Senate, the trial’s conclusion marked the most bipartisan “guilty” vote against a president in US history.

According to former Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, the “crimes of former President Donald Trump run through” the indictment against oath keepers released this week regarding the US Capitol riot. Above, Trump speaks at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Seven GOP senators voted with the 50-member Democratic caucus in the house to convict the former president. While this represented a majority of the legislature, it fell short of the high constitutional threshold requiring a two-thirds majority (67 senators) for a successful conviction.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, voted against the conviction, arguing that it would be unconstitutional to vote guilty because Trump was no longer president. However, he blamed the former president for the attack and suggested he could be prosecuted later through the country’s criminal justice system.

“We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune to being held accountable by either,” McConnell said.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trumps-crimes-flow-through-oath-keepers-sedition-indictment-former-prosecutor-1669793 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos