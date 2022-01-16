No 10 staffers at risk as Boris Johnson plots mass cull to save his job as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson is set to fire a number of No10 staff in a bid to save his job as Prime Minister after he admitted attending a party in Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown.

Said to be dubbed Operation Save Big Dog by the Prime Minister himself, the plan includes drawing up a list of those who must leave and will also see Mr Johnson make a series of new announcements to help win over disillusioned voters.

Since his humiliating apology in the Commons, other reports of watered-down weekly rallies at No 10 have emerged.

It has been alleged that Friday wine hour has happened throughout the pandemic to let Downing Street staff blow off steam despite the country’s lockdown.

Latest reports have intensified calls for Mr Johnson to step down, with influential backbench MPs Andrew Bridgen, Tobias Ellwood and Sir Roger Gale leading the charge.

But the Prime Minister remains firm and is preparing to purge some of the No 10 staff in a bid to contain the scandal.

Mr Johnson is said to be furious that the situation has escalated to this level and wonders why his team did not protect him, the Sunday Times reports.

He would have complained to aides: how could all this have happened? How did we get here ? How did you not fix this?

Another senior government source told the newspaper: He made it clear he thought they let him down. Boris’ view is that he is not to blame. That everyone is to blame.

Several key aides are expected to be in the line of fire, including his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds who sent an email inviting staff to a bring your own booze party in May 2020.

His deputy Stuart Glassborow is also expected to leave.

Dan Rosenfield, Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, is also at risk as he is accused of signing off on the assertion that there were no parties in No 10, a strategy that has significantly backfired as new evidence emerged.

Members of the No10 communications team could also be forced to leave.

A No10 spokesperson denied the plan had been dubbed Operation Save Big Dog and said: We absolutely do not recognize that phrase.

The Prime Minister is in a precarious position as Downing Street party reports continue to emerge.

Last week he issued an apology at Buckingham Palace after reports ofThe Daily Telegraphof two No10 parties held on the eve of Prince Philips’ socially distanced funeral.

On Friday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “It is deeply regrettable that this has taken place at a time of national mourning and No 10 has apologized to the Palace.

Mr Johnson’s approval ratings have plummeted this week, dragging the Conservative party down with him as Labor took a 10-point lead in the polls for the first time in nearly a decade.

The situation has sparked widespread concern among Tory MPs who fear reports from the No10 parties could jeopardize their hopes of winning the next general election.