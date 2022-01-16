Rashid says ‘no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will fail’





Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that a potential no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would fail because more than two dozen opposition lawmakers would not support it.

Speaking about 12 government lawmakers who did not vote for the mini-budget during Thursday’s National Assembly session, the interior minister told reporters that if the opposition wanted to introduce a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the help of these members, then he should be ready to lose around 26 votes on his side.

He said internal change will not happen and Imran will complete his five-year term.

According to Rashid, after April, the government will present a friendly budget, saying the next three months are very important.

He also said the government was fully prepared to handle the long marches to be led by the anti-government alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in March and February, respectively.

Opposition parties are considering the option of a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran. On Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Shehbaz Sharif met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad and the two opposition leaders considered tabling a motion of no confidence. against the prime minister.

The minister said he did not believe the protests would give the government a hard time as it was not the first time the opposition had marched on Islamabad. Rashid said the government would block entry points to the federal capital due to the march if the opposition tried to get justice.

He also advised the opposition to consider spreading Omicron before starting a long march to Islamabad.

The minister also downplayed the alleged split in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that Imran Khan is the sole leader of PTI as he single-handedly built the party.

Speaking of deaths in Murreed due to a blizzard earlier this month, Rashid claimed that if he had not been to the resort, 30-40 people would have died due to a lack of facilities at the resort. Mountain. According to Rashid, he spent two days in Murree rescuing stranded tourists even though that was not the Home Office’s job.

He also criticized former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for visiting London, saying Nawaz spent more time trying to escape to London than overthrowing Imran Khan’s government.

He reiterated that the Sharif family no longer has a place in national politics. Earlier there were rumors of a deal but now there won’t be any deal either, he added.

On the difficult conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the recently passed Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and SBP Amendment Bill 2021, Rashid said that Pakistan continues to return to the IMF and that with each package, the Fund has made its terms harder.

