



New Delhi: With a promise to put economic security at the heart of its security strategy, Pakistan on Friday unveiled its first-ever National Security Policy. For long-time Indian watchers, the references to India in the unclassified version did not surprise or deviate from traditional Pakistani politics.

At a special ceremony on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan released the document, outlining its key argument. Inclusive development was inevitable for national security,” he said.

He echoed Pakistan’s National Security Policy 2022-26 statement that Pakistan’s vital national security interests are best served by placing economic security as the core element of national security. The document is the 62-page unclassified version titled .

Divided into eight chapters, the 62-page unclassified version offers a geoeconomic view to complement the focus on geostrategy, and recognizes that sustainable and inclusive economic growth is necessary to expand our national resource pie.

India gets a dozen mentions in the document, probably more than any other country.

In the section on defense and territorial integrity, the report indicates that particular attention is required to manage the persistent border disputes which continue to pose security threats, in particular along the Line of Control and the working border where India’s ceasefire violations threaten civilian lives and property while endangering regional stability.

Under a subtitle on strategic stability, the report notes that nuclear deterrence plays a critical role in security calculations in South Asia. Pakistan’s nuclear capability deters war through full-spectrum deterrence within the confines of minimum credible nuclear deterrence, in concert with our conventional military capabilities and all elements of national power, the report said.

He further asserts that Pakistan’s deterrent regime is aimed at regional peace. The expansion of India’s nuclear triad, open statements on nuclear policy, investments and the introduction of disruptive technologies are upsetting the strategic balance in the region.

Elsewhere in the report, the policy paper says Pakistan is concerned about India’s growing arms accumulation, facilitated by access to advanced technologies and exceptions to non-proliferation rules. This is a reference to the 2008 exemption granted to India by the Nuclear Suppliers Group following the nuclear deal between India and the United States, which has been constantly criticized by the Pakistan.

In addition to impacting regional stability, these emergency policies also undermine the global non-proliferation regime.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the nuclear weapons inventory of the two South Asian nuclear powers had increased by 2021. According to the Swedish think tank’s annual report, Pakistan had 165 warheads, while India would have last 156 years.

India-Pakistan relations

Regarding relations with India, the document states that Pakistan wishes to improve its relations with India, but adds that a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict remains at the heart of bilateral relations.

The NSP also reiterated Pakistan’s position on the watering down of Article 370 of the Indian constitution relating to the self-governing status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. India’s pursuit of unilateral political actions on outstanding issues is an attempt to impose unilateral solutions that can have far-reaching negative consequences for regional stability.

Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Sharat Sabharwal observed that observations on Kashmir in the NSP show that he has not changed his position. Pakistan has always said that it wants to maintain good relations with India, but on the condition of a resolution on Kashmir. This discourse has always been there. So it’s nothing new, said the veteran diplomat who served in Islamabad from 2009 to 2013.

There was also a separate section on Kashmir, where the policy document reiterated Pakistan’s traditional position.

But what exactly do they want from Kashmir? If they talk about a return to the state. Technically, even the Indian government said the same thing. Pakistan never had the courage to push ahead with the agreements reached between 2004 and 2007, he said. Sabharwal was referring to the behind-the-scenes talks between the two countries, in which both sides talked about open borders without any exchange of territory.

The NSP also claims that Pakistan’s immediate security is affected by the rise of Hindutva-led politics in India. The political exploitation of a policy of belligerence towards Pakistan by Indian leaders has led to the threat of military adventurism and non-contact warfare in our immediate East, the document states. This is also not a new statement from Pakistan, with Pakistani leaders constantly referring to the RSS and Hindutva extremists when criticizing the Indian government in public.

Earlier this week, Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune published an article citing a background briefing for journalists ahead of the launch of the document. It quotes officials as saying the political document leaves the door open for trade and commercial relations with India without a final settlement of the long-running Kashmir dispute provided talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbors progress.

But, the India-related language in the unclassified document makes no such concessions.

Commercial links

There is no reference to trade links with India. The only place where India was mentioned close to economic issues was in Pakistan’s location and connectivity.

Pakistan’s prized geo-economic location offers a unique opportunity through North-South and East-West connectivity for South and Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, he said.

Further, the document stated that westward connectivity is the current viable option, as eastward connectivity is being held hostage by India’s regressive approach.

The discourse centered on geo-economics in Pakistan’s foreign policy had started last year after Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s speech in March. General Bajwa had also repeatedly affirmed that the country intended to take advantage of its vital geostrategic situation.

According to TCA Raghavan, India’s High Commissioner in Islamabad from 2013 to 2015, Pakistan has always highlighted Pakistan’s geostrategic position as something very important.

This in itself is a moot point. The military has internalized this claim so much that it gave the point too much weight, he said.

Raghavan pointed out that Pakistan had never understood that for India, trade relations were more a measure of confidence than a necessity to exploit a market.

India does not need Pakistan economically. No big Indian company is rushing to Pakistan to invest there when it has a market six times bigger in India. The Pakistani establishment never understood this and felt that its location was such a plus that it could be leveraged.

Echoing Raghavan, Sabharwal also reiterated that Pakistan alone cannot be a transit point. It must be connected to the east, he said.

He also pointed out that as far as SAARC is concerned, Pakistan had only blocked the draft motor vehicle agreement which would have enabled road connectivity in the region.

Sabharwal also noted that Pakistan’s rhetoric on the need to strengthen trade relations with India is a recurring theme from the past. Again, this is nothing new. When I was High Commissioner, India and Pakistan agreed on a roadmap for normalizing trade, which was to culminate in the granting of MFN rights [most-favoured-nation] situation at the end of 2012.

But Pakistan had disconnected the initiative. For a number of reasons, this never happened. The government of Nawaz Sharif came and decided that since the UPA government was leaving, they would rather do it with the next one. But, when Prime Minister Modi arrived, they tried different things, but relations only deteriorated, he recalled.

‘Internal security’

In the section on homeland security, the NSP said that extremism and radicalization based on ethnicity or religion challenges society. He said swift and uncompromising action would be taken against those who produced and disseminated hate speech and material.

Nevertheless, the two former Indian envoys were unimpressed with the wording.

As for internal security in extremism and bigotry, it is not recognized that it has developed through state patronage, Sabharwal said. Religious extremists have been used by the military for election engineering and other purposes, including terrorism as an instrument of state policy, he added.

Last November, the army mediated with the government of Imran Khan to reach an agreement with the banned extremist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Raghavan also said there is not enough recognition of Pakistan’s interface with these extremist groups to advance what are seen as strategic interests vis-à-vis India and Afghanistan. .

It had been implicitly accepted so far at least occasionally, but there is no sign of it here, which is regressive, he added.

Regarding the usefulness of the NSP, the retired Indian foreign service officer said that these documents have value because the process of drafting requires confronting different departments and stakeholders and, therefore, creating a national consensus. . But this document appears more like a partly academic and partly bureaucratic exercise, almost like the result of a think tank. There does not appear to have been any political input, which is an obvious and major weakness, he observed.

Sabharwal also dismissed the importance of the NSP in understanding Pakistan’s security posture. This document is primarily [released] to appease national critics on the arm garnering more resources by claiming the government has a broader view of global security. It is aimed at internal audiences and external actors who may be fooled by platitudes, he said.

A positive argument for the policy document, Raghavan said, was that it did not center Pakistan’s national security around India only and took a broader view of national security, including non-traditional elements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewire.in/diplomacy/on-relations-with-india-pakistans-new-national-security-policy-makes-no-changes-say-former-envoys The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

