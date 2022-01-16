Why Georgia is not seeking to join the “3+3” platform

View of Tbilisi (file photo) Why is Georgia not seeking to join the “3+3” platform

Experts on Tbilisi’s position on regional cooperation

Moscow insists that Georgia join the new regional cooperation format. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, since in the absence of diplomatic relations with Georgia, Russia is unable to explain to Tbilisi the advantages of the 3 + 3 platform , the Russian side asked the partners to tell the Georgian authorities that they will only benefit from participation in this format of cooperation.

We turned to our Turkish friends, to Azerbaijani friends, to Armenia with a request that they still explain to our Georgian neighbors the advantages for them and for all of us to join this format. Such involvement will not oblige them to anything regarding their political positions, Lavrov told reporters on January 14.

The Russian minister added that after the signing of the peace agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan, new opportunities have opened up in the region and that it is in Georgia’s interest to be part of regional processes .

Recall that the idea of ​​​​cooperation between Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Russia and Turkey on the issues of unblocking economic and transport ties in October 2021 was announced by the President Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Moscow supported this initiative.

Tbilisi said in October that as long as Russia occupied Georgian territories, cooperation would be impossible. Nevertheless, despite the unequivocal refusal, Russia periodically calls on Georgia to participate in negotiations with the five countries in the so-called “3 + 3” format, suggesting that Tbilisi reconsider its position.

At the first meeting, which took place last December 10 in Moscow, the Russian side, despite the absence of the Georgian delegation, still installed the state flag of Georgia among the flags of the participating countries. The Georgian Foreign Ministry called it unacceptable.

Political scientist Alexander Mikiashvili noted in an interview with the Voice of America correspondent that of the five participants in the new format, with the exception of Russia, the rest of the countries are not showing much perseverance on the issue of participation of Georgia.

Such excessive activity confirms the importance of this format for Russia, which needs it to demonstrate its influence in the region. Without Georgia, the format will look inferior, the expert believes.

At the same time, according to Mikiashvili, Russia has already ensured that Georgia will not be part of a new initiative directed, as the expert points out, against the West. Mikiashvili says: Lavrov’s words that Tbilisi needs more explanation on the platform confirms the irritation caused by this.

At the same time, the political scientist notes the importance of regional cooperation and recalls that having abandoned the new format, Tbilisi last year offered Baku and Yerevan a platform for trilateral cooperation on economic issues.

Kakha Gogolashvili, a political scientist at the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies, said in an interview with a Voice of America correspondent that three large and three small countries were to participate in the new 3+3 format. And among them, Turkey and Azerbaijan are allies, and on the other hand, Russia, Iran and Armenia. As for Georgia, despite the good relations between Tbilisi and Ankara, according to Gogolashvili, it still does not have a major ally in the region who supports Georgian interests.

At the same time, continues the political scientist, if the 3 + 3 format became possible as a result of agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan, then there is no progress in relations between Georgia and Russia occupying it.

Moreover, the expert is convinced that the new format is aimed at ousting Western countries, Georgia’s allies, from the region. Thus, Tbilisi cannot participate in “Russia manipulations” aimed at demonstrating that decisions on the South Caucasus are taken without taking into account the opinions and interests of Georgia and its Western allies.

Following the Russo-Georgian War, Russia in 2008 recognized the independence of two Georgian regions – Abkhazia and South Ossetia – and transferred additional troops and weapons to its military bases in these territories. . All states in the world – with the exception of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria – recognize these regions as the territory of Georgia under Russian occupation.