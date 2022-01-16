Behind Trump’s vaccine booster, allies see chance for political reward





FLORENCE, Ariz. When former President Donald Trump told his supporters to get a Covid shot over the summer, he was booed at a rally in Alabama.

When he told a friendly audience in Dallas last month that he had received a vaccination booster, he laughed.

And when he praised the effectiveness of vaccines in an interview with conservative influencer Candace Owens, she pushed back.

None of that has deterred Trump, who now looks like a vaccine evangelist his administration helped develop but is scoffed at by large swaths of his base. In some of his most impactful comments to date, he described politicians who won’t reveal their recall status as courageous, a comment widely seen as a shot at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who polls show. is the second choice of 2024 GOP primary voters.

It’s a significant change for the former president, who at one point expressed doubts about the need for boosters but mostly refrained from actively promoting moves. The message is well received by his allies and advisers, who privately pushed him to use his platform more forcefully to promote the highly effective vaccines to the public.

I think his actions always suggested he was a big supporter of vaccines, said Paul Mango, who was a senior official in Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services and with Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership. administrations aimed at accelerating the development of vaccines. . And now his words match his actions.

Trump’s efforts to change the dialogue around vaccines could be part of a general election strategy to take on President Joe Biden in 2024, according to Trump advisers, former aides and administration officials. These allies don’t think there’s a downside to promoting the shootings and his administration’s efforts to accelerate their development in a GOP primary in which Trump would enter as a prohibitive frontrunner if he decided to run even with polls showing 30-40% Republican. base so far refuses to get vaccinated or says they never will.

He has a right to believe in them and he takes them and he thinks other people should, John Fredericks, a conservative talk show host and chairman of the Trumps campaign in Virginia in 2016 and 2020, told NBC. News. “Also, he’s not for warrants. He’s not for making people put something in their body or take something they don’t want.” He predicted it would have “no impact on the primary”.

Prior to his recent flurry of appearances promoting vaccines, Trump had privately heard from allies and advisers that he needed to be more vocal in urging people to get vaccinated.

It was no coincidence. For months, former aides to the Trump administration quietly exchanged emails, pondering how best to persuade him that he needed to be more aggressive in promoting the vaccine to his core constituents.

Their worry was two-fold: Biden didn’t appear to be making any progress in persuading Trump supporters to get vaccinated, and Biden’s overall response to the pandemic, in their view, appeared to be lacking.

There were a number of former members of the Trump administration who thought it was important for Trump to take credit for vaccines and encourage Americans to get vaccinated, especially when the Biden administration was unable or unwilling to reach out to such people, a former administration official said in an interview, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak more freely. And there have been a number of conversations and emails between people about how we could make this case with the president. We felt it was important that Trump speak out about people’s skepticism about the vaccine.

With Bidens’ polling numbers on his handling of the pandemic falling, Trump’s allies and advisers saw an opening he could exploit. Scientists had developed the vaccine on Trumps watch something that might look more impressive to voters. Still, Trump’s own handling of the virus was unpopular, with his response coming under heavy criticism.

This included his consistent downplaying of the severity of the coronavirus from the start, failing to focus on widespread testing, offering mixed messages about masking while largely refusing to wear one in public himself, promoting discredited remedies like hydroxychloroquine and bleach injections, pushing to phase out mitigation measures just weeks into the pandemic despite objection from public health experts and the staging of big events that spread the virus .

Trump’s shift on vaccines comes as Republicans have widely lambasted Biden for failing to guide an end to the pandemic while actively seeking to undermine his administrations’ vaccination and mitigation strategies.

He heard many people say, “Listen, you did something no one could ever do and you should accept it,” said a person close to Trump, requesting anonymity to discuss private conversations with the former president. It was one of the great successes of his administration and he finally understood that it was a great success.

His allies see minimal political risk given that much of Trump’s supporter base has proven unwaveringly loyal. They believe that Republican voters who doubt the vaccine are not about to abandon Trump for promoting vaccination, as long as he does not demand it. At his Saturday rally in Arizona, Trump hailed a Supreme Court ruling against the Biden administration’s vaccination or testing requirements for large workplaces and bragged about being “the anti- mandate” which would “always” oppose such requirements.

Plus, they argue, there’s always the possibility that independent or undecided voters will reward him for using his megaphone to get more of the population vaccinated.

He is setting an example not just for his supporters, but for the entire Republican Party, said Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General under Trump, adding, “He’s a major influencer and he’s going to add to this steady pace of reasons that help people overcome their fears and worries It won’t be instant or the only reason one chooses to get vaccinated, but I absolutely believe it will be helpful.

Surveys suggest the majority of Trump voters and Republicans have been vaccinated, and nearly 75% of the US population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yet the Conservatives are among the fiercest holdouts. An Economist/YouGov poll released earlier this month found that 32% of Trump voters and 33% of Republicans and Conservatives say they will never be vaccinated, the highest of any demographic group polled.

This survey found that 40% of Trump voters and 43% of Republicans have not yet been vaccinated, which is comparable to 18-29 year olds and white women without a college degree surveyed, although these resisters are not as hardened in opposition.

His supporters like me will certainly point that out, Barry Bennett, a 2016 Trump campaign aide, said of the Trump administration’s vaccine development operation. But there is no one to convince.

Meanwhile, anti-vaccine misinformation has flourished online, especially in conservative spaces, and Trump’s recent comments praising vaccines have received backlash in right-wing corners online.

Owens, the conservative influencer, said Trump believes in vaccines because he only reads mainstream information. Far-right cartoonist Ben Garrison portrayed Trump as confused. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was furious. And on far-right forums, posters were trying to figure out how to interpret Trump’s vaccine recall.

Trump allies have said the possibility of a rift with key supporters is not a concern. A senior Trump adviser, who requested anonymity to speak freely about a topic he was not authorized to discuss, told NBC News that the former president is not concerned that, you you know, 30-40% of the GOP primary base is unvaccinated.

And if he starts telling people to get vaccinated and he gets booed by a few of them, he’s not worried about it costing him, this person added. It is not a political responsibility. The real third rail here is not telling people you think they should get vaccinated, it’s telling people what to do. He forces people with warrants.

Supporters polled in Arizona ahead of his Saturday rally here agreed. Several have said that only if Trump advocates for vaccine mandates will he face political backlash.

In Arizona, John Brewer, a 44-year-old union elevator operator apprentice from Surprise, said he voted twice for Trump and was not vaccinated.

“He can push it,” Brewer said of the vaccination. “But by mandating him, I would lose all respect for him, and I wouldn’t vote for him if those words came out of his mouth.”

Erin Campbell, 36, of Chandler, who works for a personnel coordination company, said she was not angry with Trump for promoting Covid vaccines, even though she is against them.

I think he was pressured, she said of Trump’s recent efforts, adding that she was glad he was not advocating for warrants. He gave us a choice.”

Mike McNulty, a 66-year-old teacher from Phoenix who attended Trump’s rally, said the former president was brainwashed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Allergy. infectious diseases and Biden’s primary medical adviser on Covid.

He must atone, McNulty said of Trump. He made a mistake. But that doesn’t mean McNulty is against Trump in 2024.

Who else? He asked. Who else will take on the Deep State?

Republican strategist and pollster Chris Wilson said Trump’s accelerated vaccine promotion shows Trump views the primary as a formality if he decides to run in 2024.

He draws a comparison to Biden for the general and wants to own the vaccine himself, he said.

More broadly, Trump taking credit for vaccines is a way to reframe what polls have shown as widespread opposition to past presidents’ handling of the pandemic, which may have been responsible for the ouster. voters in 2020.

What he wants is for his greatest failure not to be viewed as a failure in hindsight,” a former Trump adviser said on condition of anonymity to avoid angering the former president. “It’s classic Trump.”

Allan Smith reported from New York, Peter Nicholas reported from Washington, DC, and Jonathan Allen reported from Florence, Arizona.

