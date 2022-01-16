Prime Minister Imran Khan is very interested in the development of sport: Farrukh Habib – Pakistan





Posted on January 16, 2022 6:02 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan is very interested in the development of sport: Farrukh Habib

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is very interested in developing the sport.

Speaking to the media, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said that by organizing various sports in Punjab, the Prime Minister is running 12 sports under the successful youth program and this is the best opportunity to advance the players . They will introduce themselves and shine the name of the country.

Farrukh Habib said the athletes will be prepared for international competitions. Talent Hunt Drive will be launched, in the three years, 100% increase in the number of pitches in Punjab has been witnessed while no government has ever tried to connect the youth to sports.

He added that sport prepares youth for competition, Kabaddi players are our pride, the team had beaten India in the same field. The government supports sports and athletes in the country and takes steps to ensure that children participate in sport at the local level.

Earlier on December 6, Farrukh Habib said Kamyab Jawan was the biggest talent hunting program in the country.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and initiative would provide training, facilities and resources to true talents so that they can make Pakistan proud in international sports competitions.

– Farrukh Habib (arFarrukhHabibISF) December 6, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/637025-PM-Imran-Khan-is-very-interested-in-development-of-sports-Farrukh– The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos